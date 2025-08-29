How Bigg Boss 19's Nehal Chudasama Lost 20 Kg In 3 Months

Bigg Boss 19 has officially kicked off, and as contestants open up about their journeys, pageant queen Nehal Chudasama shared her inspiring weight-loss transformation with fellow housemate Ashnoor Kaur.

Nehal revealed that despite being an athlete, she struggled with her weight and eventually shed 20 kilos in just three months through sheer determination.

"Even though I was an athlete, I was overweight. I lost 20 kilos in just three months through sheer determination," she revealed.

The 29-year-old recalled how her father wanted her to get married and did not allow her to join the gym or work out in the park. It was only after she complained about facing eve-teasing that he allowed her to go to a gym.

Back in 2019, the Miss Diva Universe 2018 winner had posted a before-and-after weight loss photo on Instagram while taking part in the #10YearChallenge.

Reflecting on her journey, she wrote, "Since the #10yearchallenge is everywhere!! Meet Nehal Chudasama from around 8 years back! don't have my picture from 10 years back as such because my life was terrible, for those 2 years, we didn't go out, no pictures, no enjoyment, mourning over our loss (mom's demise), Aliens to the world as I have said earlier! But yeah, here's me when I got up stronger and walked towards exploring what I could be!"

Encouraging others, she added, "A Journey from 2010 to 2018. Make your eyes believe because - IF I COULD DO IT, ANYBODY CAN DO IT!"

Reportedly, Nehal Chudasama eats a low-carbohydrate diet and does a mix of strength training and weightlifting to stay in shape. In another episode of Bigg Boss 19, she also spoke about how she doesn't "eat rice because she cares about her body".

Nehal Chudasama also includes nutrition supplements as a pre-workout snack. She swears by lifting weights as it helps her burn fat and strengthen her muscles.