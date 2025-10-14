Justin Trudeau Has Been "Pursuing" Katy Perry Since Their First Date In July, Says Report

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were first romantically linked in July this year and were seen kissing on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara in October. While the pop star and the former Canadian prime minister have not confirmed their relationship, reports of them growing closer have emerged, with fresh details about their budding romance.

The pair, who were first romantically linked in July, were recently spotted kissing on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara - photos of which surfaced on 12 October, sending fans and tabloids into a frenzy.

According to People, a source close to Katy Perry revealed that the two share an "easy connection".

The insider noted that when the singer, 40, first met Justin Trudeau, 53, she "wasn't looking to date" as she was still navigating her split from fiancé Orlando Bloom, 48, amid her ongoing Lifetimes Tour. Despite that, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau "stayed in touch" and discovered they had "many shared interests and a lot to talk about".

"They have an easy connection," shared the source. "She finds him attractive. He's been very respectful."

Further details of the budding romance between the duo were revealed by the insider, who said that after their first meeting in Montreal in July, Trudeau "has been pursuing her since", even flying to California to see her during a break in her tour schedule.

How It Started?

The two were first seen together in July, taking a stroll with a dog and later grabbing drinks at Taverne Atlantic in Montreal before heading to dinner at the city's hotspot, Le Violon. Just days later, Trudeau was spotted attending the Roar singer's concert at Montreal's Bell Centre.

During that time, another source told People that their chemistry was apparent from the start. "They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes.

"She is travelling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common - both are idealists and still believe they can make improvements in the world, even if it's harder now," revealed the source.

Neither Perry nor Trudeau has publicly addressed their relationship, and representatives for both declined to comment to People.

The Santa Barbara yacht sighting marks the pair's first public display of affection since their initial outings in Montreal, suggesting that the connection between the pop star and the politician is indeed deepening.