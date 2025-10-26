Amid Dating Rumours, Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau's PDA-Filled Video Goes Viral. Watch

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have reportedly taken their rumoured relationship to the next level. The pop star and the former Canadian Prime Minister were spotted together in Paris on Saturday night. The duo celebrated Katy's 45th birthday in the City of Love.

According to TMZ, the two were seen attending a cabaret show at the Crazy Horse Paris – a popular spot for celebrities visiting the city. After the show, the two walked out of the theatre hand in hand, marking what many believe to be their first official outing together.

Does this mean Justin Trudeau is not gay? pic.twitter.com/eKywk5w91e — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) October 26, 2025

In a video obtained by the publication, Katy Perry can be seen smiling as a fan handed her a rose and wished her a happy birthday. Katy and Justin then walked toward a waiting car while photographers captured the moment. Both looked stylish and relaxed, appearing to enjoy the evening and each other's company.

Katy Perry and justin Trudeau have not spoken publicly about their relationship, and neither has confirmed the romance. Still, their latest Paris outing has fueled more speculation about their growing closeness.

For the unversed, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau first sparked dating rumours in July after they were spotted having dinner together in Montreal. Around the same time, the former Canadian Prime Minister was also seen attending Katy's sold-out Lifetimes Tour concert at the Bell Centre. Fast forward to October, and the two were seen sharing what looked like a cosy moment on Katy's yacht. Click here to read all about it.

Earlier in July, Katy and Orlando Bloom announced their split. The couple, who first met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016, got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019 and welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove in 2020. As for Justin Trudeau, he was married to former TV host Sophie Gregoire for 18 years before they announced their separation in August 2023. The two now co-parent their three kids: Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien.