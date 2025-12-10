In Farah Khan's New Zealand Vlog, Dilip's "Wedding" With His 'Manager' Kim Steals The Show

Farah Khan's YouTube vlogs have become a huge hit, turning her cook, Dilip, into an internet sensation. The vlog features the filmmaker and Dilip visiting celebrity homes, cooking together, and sharing light-hearted banter. Its success has not only brought in massive views but has also transformed Dilip's life.

Recently, Farah took him on a trip to New Zealand, where they visited several popular attractions. In a hilarious twist, Dilip ended up "marrying" his new manager, Kim. Farah playfully orchestrated a mock wedding ceremony between them. She made the duo take seven pheras around a wooden stove while Dilip cooked, and then cheerfully declared, "Congratulations, now you are both married."

Kim laughed happily as she looked at Dilip, who seemed taken aback. When Farah extended her hand to congratulate him, Dilip protested with a firm "No!" But Farah insisted, "Not no - it's a yes! You took seven pheras around this wooden stove." While Dilip remained in denial, Kim took it sportingly and joked, "I am so happy!"

Farah chimed in with a playful tease: "Kim, welcome to India. You are now an Indian bride." Kim responded light-heartedly, "I am so happy to be married to an Indian star." This left Farah momentarily stunned. She quickly clarified the situation, saying, "No, he is already married with three children," which left Kim visibly disappointed.

Later, as they shared a meal together, Farah teased Dilip, saying, "Your wife is watching everything. You married a foreigner in New Zealand." The playful atmosphere continued as Kim and Dilip fed each other on camera.

Their New Zealand adventure took an adrenaline-pumping turn at SkyCity, where Dilip and Farah's manager, Kalp, went bungee jumping. Before Dilip took the leap, Farah jokingly asked, "Do you want to say anything to your wife? Do you want to tell her to go ahead and marry someone else?" Dilip, staying in character, responded cheerfully, "Sure, bye-bye!"

As Dilip prepared to jump, Farah jokingly told the instructor, "Please be careful, I only have one cook." As the video came to a close, Farah pointed to the "newly married" couple and said, "Our trip to New Zealand has come to an end. Auckland was beautiful. This was the start of a beautiful friendship and the end of another special one."

In a heartfelt moment, Kim turned to Dilip and said, "Dilip, I will miss you so much. It was so good filming with you." She then handed him a yellow rose. Dilip turned to Farah and asked, "What's she saying?" Farah quipped, "Kim is saying that now you'll have to stay with her, right here, as you two are married now." A visibly flustered Dilip hastily thanked Kim and dashed away, while Kim sighed, "I am sad, Dilip."

Farah Khan is a multifaceted personality who is thriving across various platforms, including TV, OTT, and films. She was seen as a host and judge on Celebrity MasterChef. Prior to this, she hosted The Khatra Show in 2022. As a director, she is known for blockbuster films such as Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om.

