Inside Manish Malhotra's Rs 21-Crore Mumbai Home With All-White Interiors, Named 'Pali Hill <i>Ka</i> Taj Mahal' By Farah Khan

Manish Malhotra and his annual Diwali parties are both iconic. The ace Indian fashion designer and costume stylist has been working in the industry for more than 30 years. From industrialists to celebrities, there is hardly any influential family in India that has not approached him for his finest designs.

While we could catch a glimpse of his home from all the Diwali selfies, thanks to Farah Khan, we now know what his Rs 21 crore home in Bandra looks like from inside. From the pictures, you will have to agree with Farah that it is indeed "Pali Hill ka Taj Mahal".

According to a Mint report, the house spans over 2,750 sq ft, and is on the 22nd floor, in 'Bhojwani Enclave' on Pali Hill Road. It has three car parking spaces, and the designer bought it in 2022.

Manish Malhotra Is Saira Banu's Neighbour

On the latest episode of Fun With Farah Khan, the director and her helper (read, latest YouTube sensation) Dilip arrived at Manish Malhotra's home. They clicked the pictures at the opulent entrance - designer walls, white staircase, golden rods, and a nameplate that reads House No. 3.

Manish Malhotra loves to collect old and antique silver artefacts. Photo: Farah Khan/ YouTube

When the duo entered the house, Farah Khan joked that Manish is rich because his house has a personal lift. The designer welcomed Khan and Dilip. He even gifted Dilip a pink-hued kurta.

As the lift opens in the hoistway, one enters Manish's grand living room. On one side is a huge screen and a complete home theatre setup, while on the other side is a bar. You will find that the designer's home interiors scream luxury in white upholstery.

The costume stylist also shared that he is Saira Banu's neighbour. He also showcased his one-of-a-kind painting collection to Farah.

"Karan [Johar] humesha kehta hai mera ghar Delhi-style hai, Punjabi.. Khaana peena bahaut hai [Karan Johar always says that my house is designed in Delhi-style, like a Punjabi household, where there is a bounty of food and drinks]," the designer added.

Farah added that Manish loves to host and he has been hosting for 35 years, from Sridevi to Janhvi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan to Suhana Khan, and Chunky Panday to Ananya Panday.

Manish Malhotra Add His Touch To Everything

In one segment, Manish's help brought lemonade for Farah Khan and Dilip. The choreographer joked about how everything that looks aesthetically pleasing, and the designer added that along with the food, service also matters.

The white and pastel interiors of Manish Malhotra's house scream royalty. Photo: Farah Khan/ YouTube

In the backdrop, you can notice a huge dining space with walls painted in neutral tones. The upholstery is in pastel and soft tones. Not to mention the glowing chandeliers.

In one corner of the house is a white cabinet that Farah Khan loved. Manish shared, "I like to share old silver and antique silver."

After talking about his films, he took Farah Khan into the kitchen with interiors in pastel hues and a crockery cabinet. Keeping up with the rest of the rooms, the study area also boasts all-white interiors.

The episode came to an end with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma joining Manish Malhotra and Farah Khan for lunch.

