Farah Khan Is Stunned By Adah Sharma's Minimal Home Decor: "<i>Ghar Me Chori Hui Hai?</i>"

Last year, Adah Sharma moved into the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sea-facing apartment, Mont Blanc, in Bandra, Mumbai. The actress has now transformed the property into her own little space, where every corner spells minimalism from miles away.

Now, Adah opened the doors of her 4BHK duplex apartment to filmmaker Farah Khan, giving fans a house tour. On Friday, December 26, Farah shared a video on her YouTube channel, offering fans a peek into the vast and spacious interiors. She was accompanied by her cook Dilip, who has become a part of her vlogs.

Farah Khan Reacts To Adah Sharma's Minimal House

Once inside, Farah Khan was taken aback by the fact that it looked more like a vast indoor playground rather than a celebrity pad. However, it was the living room that surprised her the most.

The area only featured expansive white floors, sleek ivory pillars in some corners, and contrasting blue curtains hanging from the glass windows. The place did not have any coffee tables, sofas, or couches, prompting Farah to playfully ask Adah, “Chori toh nahi ho gayi? (Has this place been robbed?)”

Adah Sharma's No Furniture Home

Adah had the perfect explanation for her “completely empty” living room. According to The Kerala Story actress, the no-furniture, “blank canvas” set-up allows her to move and engage in dance rehearsals at her own pace, delivering absolute creative freedom. “You can play cricket or dance freely here,” she claimed.

The 33-year-old further revealed that she sits on the floor and even offers the same arrangement to her guests. For those who find the ground too firm, she provides a mat. She, however, offered a bean bag to Farah.

Some of the key features of the accommodation include a simple yet elegant temple area, an award gallery housing her special accolades, and even a plastic sword that she uses for martial arts sessions. According to Adah, the glass windows act as gateways for small animals like squirrels to wander freely, showcasing the actress's love for nature.

The house tour ends with the minimally aesthetic kitchen, comprising basic counters, traditional drawers, and vintage-themed stone cookware brought specifically from Kerala.

