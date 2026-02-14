Viral: When Nicole Kidman And Arjun Rampal Shot An Ad Together In India

The first decade of the 21st century was when we saw Hollywood and Bollywood come together to create magic on screen. From Aishwarya Rai and Martin Henderson coming together for a love saga, Bride & Prejudice, to Irrfan Khan and Angelina Jolie starring together in A Mighty Heart, the first few years were all about experiments that left a lasting impression.

Recently, a 2009 advertisement starring Nicole Kidman and Arjun Rampal has been viral on the internet. A high-profile Schweppes commercial was shot in India.

Advertisement Starring Nicole Kidman And Arjun Rampal Together

Directed by Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, the advertisement was filmed in Udaipur, Rajasthan. You can see the grand Lake Palace in the backdrop, with dancers dressed in ghaghra-choli performing folk dance to the tunes of Indian musical instruments, and Nicole Kidman wearing a stunning polki set.

The ad also featured Rubina Ali, who played the younger version of Freida Pinto's character in Slumdog Millionaire, released in 2008. Nicole takes her hand and rushes her to a secluded spot. They are admiring each other's beauty when Arjun Rampal, who played Nicole's counterpart, enters the frame.

Nicole, who played the princess in the ad, is shown running across the palace, being playful while adding a touch of sensual drama. She approaches Arjun, rushes back to her room, and closes the door. As she drinks from one of the glass bottles of Schweppes, she asks, directly looking into the camera, "Hey! What did you expect?"

She burst into laughter, and so did the 9-year-old Rubina Ali.

Ridley Scott produced the ad, and it was appreciated at the time for being shot like a short film rather than following the script of a traditional advertisement. Not to mention the fact that it brought A-listers from Hollywood and Bollywood together.

Controversy Around Rubina Ali

Rubina Ali was only 9 years old, but her presence in the ad ruffled a few feathers and raised questions regarding compensation for child actors in the Indian film industry. Her participation drew attention from the media because her father came forward and claimed that she earned more from the three-day shoot of Schweppes than from Slumdog Millionaire, an Oscar-winning film.

According to Britain's Daily Mail, Rafiq Ali said, "The money she's receiving from doing this ad is more than the total she got for Slumdog." It brought an important issue to the forefront - compensation for child actors and post-release support.

