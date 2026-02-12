Advertisement

Gen Z Is Buying Gold More Than Crypto, Mutual Funds Or Stocks, Says Survey

Nationwide survey shows young buyers favouring smaller purchases in gold and personal decision-making over investments in mutual funds and FDs

Gold continues to dominate as the safest asset across generations
  • Gold is the preferred investment chosen by 61.9% over mutual funds and stocks
  • Study shows 61.9% of recent gold purchases were below 5 grams, indicating a trend toward smaller buys
  • Gold buying among young Indians is increasingly self-led, with 66.7% making personal purchase decisions
Gold remains deeply trusted by young Indians, but the way it is bought is changing in quiet but meaningful ways.

A recent nationwide survey done by Smytten PulseAI finds that gold buying is becoming increasingly self-led and lighter in ticket size.

About The Survey

The survey, conducted with 5,000 consumers aged between 18-39, captures how tradition-led buying is steadily giving way to a more individual, logic-driven approach.

The survey reveals that 66.7% of the respondents' purchases today are largely personal decisions, and 61.9% report that their most recent gold purchase was below 5 grams - indicating the changing nature of how the Gen Z and Millennials look at gold - more as personal milestones and means of investments from their first paycheques.

Let's look at some numbers:

  • 61.9% of respondents would choose gold if they had Rs 25,000 to invest today, far ahead of mutual funds (16.6%), fixed deposits (13%), stocks (6.6%) and crypto (1.9%).
  • During times of economic uncertainty, 65.7% said gold feels like the safest option compared to bank savings, mutual funds or equities.

These findings underline gold's enduring role as the financial fallback across both Gen Z and Millennials.

Buying Decisions Are Becoming More Personal

While family influence continues to matter, gold buying is increasingly being driven by individual choice.

  • 66.7% of respondents said gold buying today is largely a personal, self-driven decision rather than one influenced primarily by family.
  • 42.3% said they themselves initiated the most recent gold purchase in their household, while 40% cited parents or elder family members.

This points to a clear generational split in how gold decisions are made. Gen Z is more confident deciding when and how to buy, treating gold as a self-led financial choice. Millennials, on the other hand, are more likely to view gold through the lens of household planning and long-term security, where purchases are still shaped by collective family priorities.

Smaller Purchases Are Becoming The Norm

The survey points to a clear move away from large, infrequent purchases toward lighter, more regular buying.

  • 61.9% of recent purchases were below 5 grams, with 27.5% buying less than 2 grams and 34.4% buying between 2 to 5 grams.
  • 42% of households now prefer smaller, more frequent purchases over time, compared to 58% who still make one-time, occasion-linked purchases.

For many first-time buyers, entry into gold is no longer limited to weddings.

  • 24.3% said their first gold purchase was triggered by their first salary or personal income, while 23.9% cited an investment decision.

This reflects the generational split in entry behaviour: Gen Z is more likely to enter through personal milestones and smaller starter buys, while Millennials are more likely to anchor purchases to life events and longer-term security.

Trust Still Outweighs Convenience In Buying Channels

Despite the rise of digital platforms, gold remains a trust-led category, according to the survey. Data also shows, 52.7% said they are very likely to buy gold in the next 12 to 24 months.

As Gen Z reshapes how gold is entered, and Millennials continue to rely on it for security, the survey shows a market that is evolving in behaviour, not weakening in demand. 

