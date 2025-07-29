Arjun Rampal Pays Tribute To Late Designer And Friend Rohit Bal At ICW 2025: "Legends Never Die"

Actor Arjun Rampal turned showstopper for his late friend and celebrated fashion designer Rohit Bal at Hyundai India Couture Week 2025. Rohit Bal passed away on November 1, 2024 and his latest collection called Kash-Gul was presented by his team. It drew inspiration from Kashmir's beauty and the poetry of Gulistan, a garden of flowers.

Rohit Bal's collection was presented at the Hyundai ICW 2025 on 28th July, which marked the sixth day of the event hosted at the Taj Palace in Delhi.

Wearing a black velvet kurta with silver embroidered designs, Arjun Rampal strutted down the ramp with style. He also paused for a bit to remember his friend and designer Rohit Bal.

At one point, the Om Shanti Om actor pointed at the sky and looked up, remembering the ace designer.

While addressing the media, actor Arjun Rampal said, "Legends never die" as he described his close friend and popular designer, Rohit Bal.

Describing the late designer's positive energy, he said that the best part about Rohit was that he never took fashion seriously. "Rohit said fashion is fun, and you should have fun with it. We saw that in his clothes and his shows."

"The team sent me this sherwani, and when I unzipped it, there was a fragrance - like a Gudda's (Rohit Bal) fragrance that his clothes have. There was a certain scent to that outfit. It's in no other outfit that I have ever worn," Arjun Rampal continued as he addressed all reporters in the crowd.

Arjun Rampal praised Rohit Bal's team for putting together a great collection. "He must be dancing up there and feeling happy. He must be proud of you guys for putting this collection together. God bless you. And as I said, legends never die, they live on."

The show ended on Rohit Bal's signature ending. All models, along with the team and Arjun Rampal, danced as the audience clapped and gave a standing ovation to the designer.

This is not the first time the 52-year-old actor walked for the ace designer. Arjun Rampal has walked for him several times, including the grand finale of his Kashmir-inspired collection - Gulbagh - where he walked for him as the showstopper.

About the collection

Called Kash-Gul, the collection draws inspiration from the serene beauty of Kashmir. "KASH-GUL is a reflection of the soul of Rohit Bal. In every stitch, there's memory; in every silhouette, a sense of home,” says Fraze Tasnim, Creative Director at Rohit Bal Couture.

The outfits were in hues of ivory, black, and deep wine. Silhouettes were layered in Indian textiles such as Chanderi, Matka silk, and velvet, with intricate gold zardozi and fine threadwork.