ICW 2025 Finale: Rasha Thadani And Ibrahim Ali Khan Twin In Black And Gold Ensembles For JJ Valaya

The curtains drew on a spectacular showcase of Indian fashion as Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 came to a close in New Delhi on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. The event concluded with a JJ Valaya show, marking the end of an unforgettable journey through the world of Indian couture. The designer marked a major milestone this season as he celebrated 33 years in the fashion industry.

The show, titled 'East', was a 60-piece collection that paid homage to the rich cultural heritage of Eastern India. It was inspired by how the West once imagined the mystique of the East, spanning the Far East, the Balkans and India. The collection blended historic romance with modern craftsmanship through silks, velvets, organza and brocade. The set design was equally impressive, featuring grand terracotta elephants.

Rajiv Makhni introduced JJ Valaya and his collection with a fun monologue. The show kicked off on a traditional note as monks took to the ramp. It was followed by a star-studded lineup of models and celebrities, including Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma and actors Rahul Dev and Mugdha Godse.

One of the highlights of the show was the mid-show performance by Kathak dancers, which elevated the elegance and sophistication of the proceedings. The show was closed by Rasha Thadani and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Rasha Thadani wore a black coloured lehenga choli with intricate embroidery. The outfit featured a prominent border design and a rich pattern throughout. She also draped a matching dupatta around her shoulders that had a distinctive striped pattern. The 20-year-old actress accessorised her look with a diamond bracelet and rings.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black sherwani with a high collar and a front opening. He paired it with a matching patiala-style salwar and black shoes.

JJ Valaya's finale show was a fitting tribute to the designer's 33 years in the industry. The East collection was a testament to his craftsmanship and attention to detail, simultaneously a grand celebration of Indian fashion and culture.

