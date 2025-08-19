Mumbai Rains, Weather Today News LIVE Updates: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai for the fourth consecutive day, flooding roads, delaying trains and flights and leading to rain-related incidents in the city and state. By 3 pm, Mumbai had received 300 mm of rainfall.

At least eight flights were diverted and many were delayed. The Central Railway suspended its local train services on the harbour line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla stations due to submergence of tracks in a section after heavy rains. At some places along the tracks, as much as 17 inches of water had accumulated. BEST bus services were also badly hit.

Railway tracks were covered in water after the Mithi river began flowing above the danger mark. Nearly 350 persons from Kurla area were shifted to safer locations, while five NDRF teams have been deployed at Kranti Nagar and Kurla.

Schools, colleges, government and semi-government offices were shut and the BMC appealed to the private establishments to allow their employees to work from home.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' for Konkan region, including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Palghar districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall till Wednesday.

