Mumbai Rains, Weather Today News LIVE Updates: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai for the fourth consecutive day, flooding roads, delaying trains and flights and leading to rain-related incidents in the city and state. By 3 pm, Mumbai had received 300 mm of rainfall.
At least eight flights were diverted and many were delayed. The Central Railway suspended its local train services on the harbour line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla stations due to submergence of tracks in a section after heavy rains. At some places along the tracks, as much as 17 inches of water had accumulated. BEST bus services were also badly hit.
Railway tracks were covered in water after the Mithi river began flowing above the danger mark. Nearly 350 persons from Kurla area were shifted to safer locations, while five NDRF teams have been deployed at Kranti Nagar and Kurla.
Schools, colleges, government and semi-government offices were shut and the BMC appealed to the private establishments to allow their employees to work from home.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' for Konkan region, including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Palghar districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall till Wednesday.
Stay Updated with the latest Mumbai Rain News Live on NDTV.com:
Why Mumbai Received Heavy Rains Over 4 Days
The weather office said the rainfall activity in Mumbai is linked to a depression that moved across south Odisha and Chhattisgarh on Tuesday morning and is expected to weaken into a low-pressure area within 12 hours.
Monsoon systems, including the offshore trough running from south Gujarat to north Kerala and an upper air circulation over the northeast Arabian Sea, are also helping in maintaining strong rainfall activity over Maharashtra, it stated.
Mumbai Rains Red Alert: Beware Of Leptospirosis, Follow These Prevention Tips
Leptospirosis primarily spreads through contaminated water or soil. During heavy rainfall, the urine or body fluids of infected animals can easily contaminate both.
Mumbai Rains Live: Rainfall In City Till 5.30 Pm
Rainfall levels in Mumbai till 5.30 pm:
Santacruz: 163.4
Vikhroli: 161.5
Juhu: 118.5
Bandra: 100.5
Byculla: 98.0
Colaba: 63.0
"Submarine Service Launched In Mumbai": Memes Take Over Amid Rain, Flooding
Heavy rains submerged parts of Mumbai on Tuesday morning, and it wasn't just the financial capital's streets that were flooded. It rained memes on social media as well, with people saying they had grown accustomed to the city's downpour.
Mumbai Rains Live: BEST Bus Services Hit
Bus operations of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking were badly hit due to waterlogged roads.
Dozens of bus routes were diverted due to the inundation in low-lying areas, a BEST spokesperson said. Nearly a dozen buses were stuck due to waterlogging at different locations in the city and suburbs.
Local Trains Hit Hard As Heavy Rains Pound City
Commuters faced severe hardship as local train services of the Central Railway were disrupted on its main and harbour lines due to submergence of tracks after torrential rains in Mumbai.
The Central Railway suspended its suburban services on the main between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (in south Mumbai) and Thane and on the harbour line between CSMT and Kurla.
At some places, the tracks were submerged under as much as 17 inches of water, officials said.
The water rose up to eight inches above the tracks in Sion and Kurla sections, prompting the railway authorities to suspend train operations.
A large number of commuters were inconvenienced and many were forced to jump out of the stranded trains and walk through the waterlogged tracks.