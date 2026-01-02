Woman Invites Married Lover Home For New Year Sweets, Cuts His Private Part

It was December 31, New Year's Eve, a moment to celebrate and ring in the new year with loved ones. A 25-year-old married woman invited her 44-year-old married lover to her house to give him New Year's sweets. But the man was left with severe injuries as the woman allegedly attacked his private parts with a knife. The man is currently undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital in Mumbai, and the accused woman is reportedly on the run.

When An Affair Turned Deadly

The initial investigation has revealed that the two are related - the accused woman is reportedly the sister-in-law of the victim's sister. And the two had an alleged affair for the past six to seven years.

The woman was reportedly pressuring the man to leave his wife and marry her. This led to frequent arguments between them. Distressed, the victim, who had been living with his family in Santa Cruz East for the past 18 years, went to Bihar in November 2025. However, even while he was there, the accused woman continued to threaten him through phone calls.

After returning to Mumbai on December 19, the victim distanced himself from the woman and avoided contact with her.

On December 31, around 1:30 am, the woman invited him to her house on the pretext of giving him New Year's sweets. At that time, the woman's children were asleep at home.

It is reported that the woman first asked the victim to remove his pants and then went to the kitchen and brought a vegetable knife. She then suddenly attacked the victim's private parts. The man sustained serious injuries and suffered excessive bleeding.

Despite severe injury, the victim rushed back home from where his sons and friends took him to VN Desai Hospital before moving to Sion Hospital. According to the doctors, the injury is quite deep and may require surgery.

The police have registered a case and are searching for the accused woman, who is on the run.