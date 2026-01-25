Professor Stabbed To Death At Mumbai Station, CCTV Shows Killer Escaping

In a chilling reminder of the volatility within Mumbai's crowded transit system, the Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested 27-year-old Omkar Shinde for the brutal murder of a college professor at Malad Railway Station.

The victim, Alok Singh, was a professor at a prominent college in Vile Parle. The incident that occurred on Platforms 1 and 2 sent shockwaves through the lakhs of commuters who consider the local railway network the city's "lifeline."

A Fatal Dispute

According to police officials, the violence erupted from a seemingly "minor" argument on Saturday. Both Singh and the accused, Shinde, were traveling on the same local train. As the train approached Malad, a dispute broke out over the protocol of boarding or alighting through the crowded compartment gates -- a daily flashpoint for many Mumbai residents.

The verbal spat soon took a deadly turn. Upon stepping onto the platform, Shinde allegedly lost his cool, brought out a sharp knife, and stabbed Singh multiple times in the abdomen. As Singh collapsed in a pool of blood, the attacker vanished into the station crowd.

Manhunt and Arrest

The Borivali GRP launched an immediate investigation, utilising the station's surveillance network. CCTV footage captured a man in a white shirt and blue jeans fleeing across a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) shortly after the attack.

Using this visual evidence and technical intelligence, the police tracked Shinde to Vasai, where he was arrested.

Unanswered Questions

While the immediate trigger appears to be the "gate dispute," senior officials noted that the sheer brutality of the attack -- stabbing a stranger multiple times over a seating or standing argument -- suggests deeper issues.

"While the argument over getting down from the train is the reported cause, we are investigating if there was any prior enmity or if other factors influenced such a violent outburst," stated a police official.

Singh's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.