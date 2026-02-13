Mumbai Woman Shoots Her Boyfriend's Teen Girlfriend In Face

A 19-year-old woman was shot dead at point-blank range in broad daylight in Mumbai's Shivaji Nagar area on Tuesday afternoon, in what police say stemmed from a "love triangle".

The victim, identified as Shifa Shaikh, was killed in the Furqania Masjid area of Shivaji Nagar. Within 12 hours of the shooting, Mumbai Police arrested two people -- a 25-year-old woman described as the prime accused, and a 23-year-old man -- in connection with the murder.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, Shifa left her residence after receiving a call to meet another woman from the area. That woman has since been arrested.

The meeting occurred in the Furqania Masjid area of Shivaji Nagar. According to police, an argument broke out between Shifa and the suspect over an unspecified issue.

Police later confirmed that Shifa was shot at point-blank range in the face. The bullet, police said, had entered through her cheek and become lodged in her skull, causing fatal injuries. Officers who reached the scene and subsequently the hospital were informed that the bullet had entered through her cheek and lodged in her skull.

Locals rushed the injured teenager to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. A police team also reached the hospital, where doctors informed them that she had been shot at extremely close range. Despite efforts to save her, Shifa died of her injuries on the way to the hospital, according to initial accounts, and was later declared dead.

Based on the footage and inputs gathered during the initial hours of inquiry, police laid a trap and arrested the two suspects within 12 hours of the crime.