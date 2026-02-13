PM Modi Congratulates BNP's Tarique Rahman: "India Will Support Democratic, Inclusive Bangladesh"

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has claimed a decisive victory in the Bangladesh national elections, with party chief Tarique Rahman poised to become prime minister. Final results are still to come, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his congratulations to Rahman and the BNP for a "decisive victory".

"I convey my warm congratulations to Mr Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the parliamentary elections in Bangladesh," the prime minister said in a post on X.

"This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership."

PM Modi assured the incoming dispensation that India will continue to stand in "support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh."

"I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals," he said.

The prime minister's remarks indicate he's extending a hand of friendship to Bangladesh after the ties saw some strains under interim Chief Muhammad Yunus's leadership. After former premier Sheikh Hasina's downfall, Bangladesh witnessed a steep decline in border and internal security, with a rise in illegal migration (and the fallout on domestic politics, particularly before the Bengal and Assam elections) and continuing anti-Hindu sentiments.

Delhi and Dhaka had a stable relationship with Hasina in power. The Awami League boss—barred from this election and facing a death penalty—ran a 'pro-India' government that focused on trade, transport, border security, and water-sharing agreements.

New Delhi also remembers the 2001–2006 BNP rule for a period of cross-border insurgency and the 2004 Chittagong arms haul, when truckloads of weapons were smuggled to anti-India militants.

However, Rahman has called for a “reset” and has pledged continued counterterrorism cooperation, the Teesta water-sharing resolution, and protection of Hindu minorities. But the BNP chief's “Bangladesh First” doctrine cast doubts on the near-total strategic alignment of the Hasina era.