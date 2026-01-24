Professor Stabbed To Death By Passenger In Mumbai Local Train, Cops Checking CCTVs

For Alok Singh, a college professor, it would have been just another day of hectic urban commute in a local train in the entertainment and financial capital of the country. But he had an argument with another passenger over a petty matter - and that did not end well for him.

The police said they got information from people in Mumbai's Malad train station about a man who was injured with knife-inflicted wounds. The man was lying on platform No. 1.

Alok Singh and the man who eventually stabbed him were travelling in the same train. The two began arguing over a petty matter and that continued for some time, the police said.

Suddenly, the accused whose identity is unknown, took out a knife and lunged at Alok Singh, who had no chance to react, eyewitnesses said. He was stabbed in the stomach multiple times.

The accused ran away as soon as the train pulled into Malad.

Alok Singh managed to get down from the train but collapsed on the platform, his hands trying to stop the blood loss.

He taught at NM College in Vile Parle, news agency PTI reported.

The police have sent the body for an autopsy. They are looking at footage of CCTVs installed at the train station to identify and arrest the accused.

