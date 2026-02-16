On Camera, Train Stops Just In Time As Drunk Teen Sleeps On Tracks

A major mishap was averted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Monday afternoon after a drunk teenager was discovered lying on the tracks of Platform No 1. The incident, which occurred around 3:20 PM, forced a local train (Head No. 1169, V-36) to come to a sudden halt.

The motorman was alerted to the person's presence and blew a continuous horn to signal the emergency before stopping the train just short of the individual.

On-duty Sub-Inspector Vivek and Head Constable Rajesh Chitte rushed to the spot to investigate the situation. They found a young man, later identified as 18-year-old Avinash Prakash Kardile, lying in the path of the train.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Kardile, who lives on the footpath near the CSMT bus stand, had entered the track area to pick up discarded plastic bottles but had fallen asleep due to his heavily intoxicated state.

Railway Protection Force personnel immediately removed Kardile from the tracks to restore train movement. Despite the sudden stop, the local train was not significantly delayed and resumed its journey shortly after the tracks were cleared. Kardile was taken into custody and brought to the police station for further questioning.

Even during his time at the station, Kardile remained in an intoxicated state. A criminal case has been registered against him under Section 147 of the Railway Act.