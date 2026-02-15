Man Dies 10 Days After SUV Driven By Minor Hit His Scooter In Mumbai: Cops

A 33-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, ten days after a sport utility vehicle (SUV) allegedly driven by a minor hit his scooter in Mumbai, a police official said.

Victim Dhrumul Patel's wife Minal Patel, who was also riding with him at the time of the accident, is in a critical condition, the official said.

The couple was seriously injured after a speeding Kia Seltos, allegedly driven at high speed by the minor, rammed into their scooter near Somaiya College in the Vidyavihar area on February 5.

The SUV was allegedly owned by the boy's father Valji Raja Bhushan.

With Dhrumil's death, the earlier FIR will be upgraded with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

The case has been registered at Tilak Nagar police station against the minor and his father, who has been booked for allowing an underage person to drive the vehicle.

A site inspection has been conducted, and CCTV footage from the area was examined to establish the speed of the car and the circumstances leading to the accident, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)