Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Mumbai Metro Pillar Accident: "Safety Of Construction Workers, Common People Paramount"

In an Instagram Story, Hrithik Roshan called the accident "heartbreaking and traumatic"

A portion of a Mumbai Metro pillar fell on vehicles, killing one and injuring three others.

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has reacted strongly to the Mumbai Metro pillar accident which took place on February 14. Five people have been arrested a day after a portion of a Mumbai Metro pillar fell on vehicles, killing one and injuring three others.

Hrithik Roshan reshared a video of the site of the accident on his Instagram Story on Sunday (February 15) along with a lengthy note.

"Heartbreaking and traumatic. My condolences to the family of the deceased and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured... I commend the swift action taken by the authorities to ensure accountability, but the need for safety checks and prevention of such accidents is a priority, especially with all the development work going on across Mumbai, on the busiest streets," he wrote.

"Safety of the construction workers and common people is of paramount importance, and I hope strict measures are taken to ensure guidelines and protocol are in place to avoid such incidents in the future," he added.

Writer-lyricist Varun Grover also took to social media to express his anger as a Mumbaikar.

"Mumbai is the MOST corrupt city in India, probably by a huge margin.

"The commercial capital of India has the worst roads (have seen village roads in almost every Indian state in the last 2 years and they are better), atrocious urban planning, & complete disregard for human life (sic)" he wrote.

A slab of the under-construction Metro Line-4, which connects Wadala to Thane, fell on an auto-rickshaw and a car in Mulund, a suburb in northeast Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) has formed a high-level inquiry committee headed by Basavraj M Bhadragond, Director (Metro PIU), MMRDA, to investigate the accident.

