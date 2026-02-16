Rajpal Yadav's Brother Reacts To His Bail In Rs 9-Crore Debt Case: "No Fun Without Him In A Family Wedding"

Actor Rajpal Yadav has received interim relief from the Delhi High Court, allowing him to reunite with his family at a crucial time. Following his release on bail in a Rs 9-crore cheque bounce case, his elder brother Sripal Yadav spoke to NDTV, expressing gratitude.

"He Is The Main Attraction Of The Family"

Speaking to NDTV, Sripal Yadav said the family was overwhelmed with happiness after learning that Rajpal would be able to attend his niece's wedding.

He said, "If he could not come, then what would be the meaning of the wedding? Yes, he is the main attraction of the family. In a wedding, all the crowd and everything, the main thing happens because of him. All the preparations were already done, and everything was completed. But suddenly this happened, and he was thinking he would not be able to go. Now he is coming. We are very, very thankful to God. All of you supported us. There is a lot of happiness in the whole family now. About the case and everything, he himself will tell you."

Sharing his sense of relief, Sripal added, "There cannot be a bigger relief than this. If he had not been there, there would have been no fun at all. Everything would have felt useless."

Background Of The Case

Rajpal Yadav had borrowed Rs 5 crore from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd in 2012 to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film's box-office failure led to heavy financial losses. Over time, bounced cheques, interest, and penalties pushed the outstanding amount to nearly Rs 9 crore.

In an attempt to clear his dues, Rajpal issued multiple cheques to the lender. However, after these were dishonoured, criminal proceedings were initiated under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Despite earlier deposits, including two demand drafts worth Rs 75 lakh in October 2025 and a later offer of Rs 25 lakh with a fresh repayment plan, the court found repeated breaches of undertakings. His requests for more time were rejected, and he was directed to surrender. On February 5, he reported to Tihar Jail and began serving a six-month sentence.

Following this, Rajpal's interim bail plea, filed on the grounds of a family wedding, was initially adjourned until February 16. The court noted inconsistencies in his payment assurances and observed that he had landed in jail for failing to honour his commitments.

On Monday, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma granted an interim suspension of his sentence after he deposited Rs 1.5 crore into the complainant's bank account.

The court also directed the actor to surrender his passport, barred him from leaving the country without permission, and ordered him to remain present-physically or virtually-on March 18, the next date of hearing.

