What Are Rajpal Yadav's Bail Conditions By Delhi High Court In The Rs 9-Crore Debt Case

Actor Rajpal Yadav has been granted bail by the Delhi High Court in connection with a Rs 9-crore cheque bounce case. The relief comes after the actor deposited Rs 1.5 crore with the complainant, following which the court agreed to temporarily suspend his sentence while laying down strict terms for his release.

Conditions Laid Down By The Court

While granting interim bail, the Delhi High Court imposed several conditions on Rajpal Yadav. The court directed that he cannot leave the country without prior permission and ordered him to surrender his passport.

His sentence has been stayed until further orders and suspended until March 18.

The actor has also been instructed to remain present before the court on the next date of hearing, either physically or through video conferencing, on March 18. Failure to comply with these directions could result in further legal consequences.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, while passing the order, noted the recent payment made by Rajpal Yadav and said that he was being granted an interim suspension of sentence until the next hearing. The court made it clear that the relief was temporary and subject to strict adherence to its instructions.

Rajpal Yadav had been lodged in Tihar Jail since February 5, after surrendering to serve a six-month sentence. His interim bail plea, filed earlier citing a family wedding, had been adjourned until February 16. During the hearing, the court had pointed out his inconsistent assurances regarding payments and remarked that he had landed in jail for not honouring his commitments.

Background Of The Case

The case dates back to 2012, when Rajpal Yadav borrowed Rs 5 crore from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial debut film Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed at the box office, leading to heavy financial losses. Over time, bounced cheques, interest, and penalties increased the outstanding amount to nearly Rs 9 crore.

To clear the dues, the actor issued multiple cheques to the lender. However, these cheques were dishonoured, triggering criminal proceedings under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

In October 2025, he deposited two demand drafts worth Rs 75 lakh and later offered Rs 25 lakh along with a fresh repayment plan. The High Court, however, declined relief, citing repeated breaches and inconsistent promises.

Amid his legal troubles, several members of the film industry extended financial and moral support to Rajpal Yadav. Celebrities including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, David Dhawan, Sonu Sood, Guru Randhawa, and Mika Singh, came forward to help him financially.

Rajpal Yadav's wife, Radha Yadav, acknowledged the support and expressed gratitude to everyone who stood by the family during the difficult period.

