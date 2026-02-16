Amid Rs 9-Crore Debt Case, Rajpal Yadav's Old Video On <i>'Kharab</i> Time In Jail' Goes Viral

As Rajpal Yadav awaits the Delhi High Court's decision regarding his interim bail in the Rs 9-crore cheque bounce case on Monday, a video of the actor has gone viral on social media. This clip from 2023 is widely circulating on the Internet courtesy Rajpal Yadav's positive attitude in the face of adversity.

In an old interview with The Lallantop, Rajpal Yadav opened up about serving a three-month sentence in Tihar Jail back in 2018.

When asked to talk about the 'kharab time' he faced when he went to jail, the actor said, "Time toh kabhi kharab nahin chal raha tha, boss. Time agar kharab chal raha hota toh aaj yahan nahin baithe hote. Jo aadmi chal sakta hai, bol sakta hai, khada ho sakta hai, sochta sakta hai, uska time accha hee hai. Time toh uska kharab bolte hain, agar aap Tata aspatal mein chale gaye, time uska kharab bolte hain, ki motorcyle nikali aur dono pair toot gaye... Jo aadmi bol sakta hai, chal sakta hai, baith sakta hai, uth sakta hai, woh aadmi blessed hai. Uska time achha hee hai chahe woh jail mein ho ya interval mein ho."

Loose translation of Rajpal Yadav's comments is: "My time was never truly bad, boss. I wouldn't be sitting here if I my time was bad. Someone who can walk, talk, stand, think, his time is always good. If you want to see someone whose time is bad, go to Tata hospital... Or someone who breaks both his legs while taking their motorcycle for a spin. Someone who can walk, move, sit, stand, he is blessed. His time is great, regardless he is in jail or interval."

According to the actor's lawyer, Bhaskar Upadhyay, Rajpal Yadav has already paid Rs 2.5 crore towards the outstanding sum of Rs 9 crore.

Also Read | Priyadarshan Increases Rajpal Yadav's Fees Amid Rs 9-Crore Debt Case: "We Want To Save Him"