Shah Rukh Khan Calls Aryan, Suhana And AbRam His 'Best Critics': "I'm Incredibly Proud Of My Children"

Shah Rukh Khan has long been celebrated not only for his extraordinary acting career but also for the way he embraces fatherhood. The Bollywood star is a proud parent to Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan and often speaks about how deeply they influence his life and choices.

What Shah Rukh Khan Said

Speaking to SCREEN, SRK shared that his family continues to guide him both personally and professionally. He said, "My children are my best critics! My family is my North Star, who keeps me grounded and reminds me of what truly matters, no matter how busy life becomes."

Reflecting on the idea of legacy, he added, "Legacy isn't solely defined by professional achievements, but by the values and memories I share with my family. Balancing both comes down to being fully present. While I pursue my passions and work, I never lose sight of the simple joys of being a father."

Working With Aryan

Aryan made his directorial debut last year with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which premiered on Netflix. Prior to this, the father-son duo collaborated on The Lion King, Jon Favreau's 2019 remake of Disney's 1993 animated classic. In the film, Shah Rukh voiced Mufasa, while Aryan made his voice-acting debut as Simba.

Reminiscing about the experience, Shah Rukh said, "I still remember watching The Lion King when it was first released and how moved I was by its characters and memorable soundtrack. As my children were growing up, it became a staple of our family movie nights, and sharing its magic with them remains one of my fondest memories. Since then, that connection has only deepened, with my children themselves becoming an integral part of this story."

Praising his children's growth, the DDLJ star said, "I'm incredibly proud of my children. It's been a privilege watching them come into their own as performers and individuals."

On working together creatively, he added, "Doing voiceover work is always interesting. It flexes a different type of acting muscle, and I loved connecting with my kids on that creative level. Although I showed them the ropes, they opened my eyes to new perspectives through their curiosity and imagination."

Although Shah Rukh lent his voice to Mufasa in The Lion King franchise, he says Simba remains equally meaningful to him. "The beauty of The Lion King is that its timeless message resonates with all walks of life - whether you're the child going on a journey to discover your place in the world, or you're now a parent wanting to prepare your kids for a world where you may not always be around to help them," he said.

Reflecting on his own upbringing, he added, "My father never held back from showing me love, and I similarly hope to guide my own children while giving them the freedom and leeway to chart their own path."

Memories Of Early Mumbai Days

Shah Rukh also spoke about his early days in Mumbai. "When I first came to Mumbai, there was a moment early on - standing by the water, with very little certainty and a lot of hope - when I thought to myself about who I wanted to become. That moment has stayed with me ever since," he said.

He continued, "The sea humbles you. You realize that not everything needs to be controlled and that vastness reminds you of how, metaphorically, there are so many things that are bigger than yourself. That balance between dreaming big and letting go is something I have carried with me over the years."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King, scheduled for release in cinemas this December. The film marks his first big-screen collaboration with Suhana Khan.



