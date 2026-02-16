Shashi Tharoor Praises Priyanka Chopra For Making India Proud On ''Rare" Harvard Stage, Actor Reacts

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Priyanka Chopra bumped into each other at the annual Harvard India Conference. Dressed in a pretty red outfit, Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous as ever. Both Tharoor and Chopra were invited as headline speakers.

Praising Priyanka for making India proud on the global stage, Shashi Tharoor wrote on X: "Caught up with @priyankachopra (after more than a decade) in the wings at @Harvard backstage, just before her appearance as the closing keynote of the @HarvardIndiaConf.

"Remarkable to see (and hear) how well she is doing! She has made India proud by conquering a stage on which Indians rarely get to appear. And of course she looks stunning, appears perfectly poised, and sounds thoughtful and wise—what's not to be proud of?!"

In the postscript, Tharoor revealed the identity of the third person in the frame: "That's my aide Narayan in the second pic, looking pleased as Punch!"

Priyanka replied to the politician's heartfelt message.

It was so good to see you again @ShashiTharoor Sir. Have always had such admiration for the orator that you are but as well for your clap backs,. thank you so much for staying for my panel and your wisdom. Hope you feel better soon and our paths cross again. https://t.co/NxkfH79STV — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 15, 2026

Re-sharing the X post, Priyanka added: "It was so good to see you again @ShashiTharoor Sir. Have always had such admiration for the orator that you are, as well as for your clap backs. Thank you so much for staying for my panel and your wisdom. Hope you feel better soon and our paths cross again."

For the uninitiated, Shashi Tharoor suffered a hairline fracture after stumbling on the Parliament staircase while distracted by his phone on February 4.

Despite the injury, he continued to attend Parliament proceedings, often using a wheelchair.

Internet's Reaction

A user wrote: "Wonderful to see you Sir. Priyanka has indeed made us proud, as do you. Get well soon!"

Another comment read: "When excellence meets opportunity, it elevates more than one individual—it elevates perception. Good to see Indian voices shaping global conversations."

Priyanka's Upcoming Work

Priyanka will soon be seen in action-packed mode as the fierce pirate Ercell in her forthcoming swashbuckler action thriller The Bluff.

Backed by the Russo Brothers under AGBO Studios in association with Amazon MGM Studios, the drama will be out on February 25.

In addition, Priyanka will also be seen as the leading lady in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, where she will share screen space with Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu for the first time.