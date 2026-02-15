Ranbir Kapoor Explains Why <i>Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani</i> Should Not Have A Sequel: 'It Had The Perfect Ending'

Ranbir Kapoor has addressed long-standing fan demands for a sequel to his 2013 romantic drama Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

The actor shared his views during a recent Instagram Live session on the official account of his venture, ARKS, on Valentine's Day. While responding to questions from fans, Ranbir reflected on the legacy of the film, which continues to enjoy immense popularity even 12 years after its release.

Ranbir said, "A lot of you guys want part 2, but there are so many new movies, new directors, and new ideas to work with. I think Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had the perfect end. So it won't have a part 2."

However, the actor was keen to reassure fans that he remains open to exploring similar themes in the future. He added, "But maybe another film would come, of a similar genre, which you guys would enjoy too."

Updates On Upcoming Projects

Apart from discussing Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ranbir also used the session to share updates about his forthcoming films. He spoke about Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious period romance Love & War, in which he stars alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Originally slated for release in August 2026, the film has reportedly been pushed back and may now arrive later that year or even in 2027. Explaining the delay, Ranbir said that large-scale projects such as Ramayana and Love & War require additional time due to their scope and vision.

He also revealed that work on Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is expected to begin sooner than anticipated. In addition, he confirmed that Animal Park, the sequel to Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is likely to go on floors by mid-next year.

During the interaction, Ranbir also took a moment to appreciate his contemporaries, praising Ranveer Singh for his performance in the recent blockbuster Dhurandhar.

