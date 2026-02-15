Ranbir Kapoor Reacts To <i>Ramayana</i> Releasing on Daughter Raha's Birthday: "Beautiful Coincidence"

Actor Ranbir Kapoor shared some major updates about his upcoming films during an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram.

During the Insta Live, one of the users pointed out that Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 is set to release on Raha's birthday in November. Reacting to this, the Barfi actor called it a "beautiful coincidence".

Ramayana is expected to hit cinemas during Diwali 2026.

Although Ranbir is not active on social media, he interacted with users through the official handle of his lifestyle brand, ARKS. The Instagram Live session was held to celebrate the brand's anniversary.

During the interaction, Ranbir also shared updates about some of his other upcoming projects, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

He revealed that fans may have to wait a little longer to watch the much-awaited film. Initially scheduled for release in August 2026, Love & War is now likely to arrive later that year or possibly in 2027.

Explaining the delay, Ranbir said that projects like Ramayana and Love & War take more time due to their ambitious scale and vision. However, he expressed confidence that the wait would be worth it.

Speaking about his other releases, Ranbir shared that the makers of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra 2 are planning to begin shooting sooner than expected.

He also revealed that Animal Park, the sequel to Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is set to go on floors by mid-next year.

In addition, Ranbir praised Ranveer Singh's recent blockbuster Dhurandhar.

"Absolutely loved that film. The entire cast and crew smashed it. Really good times at the movies," he said. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar Part 2 is scheduled to hit the big screens on March 19.

