Aamir Khan On SRK-Salman Khan's Viral <i>Pathaan</i> Scene: 'Ranveer Singh And Ranbir Kapoor Capable Of Taking Over From Us'

Shah Rukh Khan joined Yash Raj Films' spy world with the blockbuster Pathaan (2023). The movie, directed by Siddharth Anand, also featured a special cameo by Salman Khan. In a particular clip, Tiger (Salman Khan) and Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan) are heard talking about how they are irreplaceable stars. Aamir Khan recently reacted to the same, and on a larger scale, the conversation around the "Khans" being the last of the stars which has been persistent.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Variety India, Aamir Khan said, "You know, there was a very funny scene in Pathaan. I don't even know whether I should mention this, but I haven't watched the movie because I don't watch that many films. But I was told about the scene and I saw it on YouTube. Salman and Shah Rukh are sitting at the end of the film and discussing who is going to... It was tongue-in-cheek. It was about the film, but it was also about outside the film. Usme masti, mazaak tha... and people laughed as well."

He added, "Without taking names, a lot of people guessed what they were trying to say. But today, those same young actors have shown us that not only are they there, they can give us a run for our money - Chhaava with Vicky Kaushal, Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Dhurandhar with Ranveer. They're there. They're very capable of taking over from us. I would say they are very talented actors, perhaps more talented than us. They are staking a claim for a rightful place. So they have answered without saying anything; they've answered with their work. Which is fantastic. I really appreciate that. It's wonderful to see that."

Aamir Khan On Every Generation Having Its Own Superstars

Furthermore, Aamir Khan spoke about welcoming new stars, highlighting how people have been saying that the "time of superstars is gone."

He said, "According to me, every generation and every period will have its own heroes or heroines. Irrespective of gender, there will be people who touch people's hearts in a way that connects widely. A lot of people have been saying that the time of superstars is gone - these are the last of the Mohicans. But aisa kuch nahi hai. Yeh sab hum logon ko dil behlaane ke liye... naya generation naya superstar layega."

"And you have new stars being thrown up. Saiyaara is a huge hit. Chunky's nephew is in the film. He's a young, talented actor who's come up. It will keep happening. I don't think it's something of the past. Nobody's indispensable in this world. There will always be people who are better than you, more hardworking than you, more talented than you, who will come in and take your place. That is the cycle of life, as The Lion King teaches us. It's okay, and you should welcome stars. Hum log bhi lifelong nahi rahenge," concluded Aamir Khan.

About Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan In Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe And The Viral Pathaan Scene

YRF's spy universe kicked off with Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger (2012), featuring Katrina Kaif. Salman Khan played the character of a RAW agent, Avinash Singh Rathore, code-named Tiger, in the film. He later reprised his role in Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Tiger 3 (2023).

Shah Rukh Khan joined the spy universe with his blockbuster Pathaan in 2023.

The scene in question from Pathaan is a crossover between Salman Khan's Tiger and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Tiger saves Pathaan from a moving train that is almost about to fall off the bridge. Later, the two sit and talk about their everlasting legacy and the future of their action-filled careers amid the new crop of stars.

