Iulia Vantur On Rejecting A Song In Salman Khan's <i>Battle Of Galwan</i>: "It's Better If I Do My Own Projects"

Romanian singer-actress Iulia Vantur and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan are rumoured to be in a relationship. The singer, however, recently revealed why she turned down a song for Salman's upcoming film, Battle of Galwan.

Iulia Vantur Wants To Build Her Own Identity

Last December, Iulia Vantur shared a teaser video for Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan to mark his 60th birthday, leaving fans speculating about a collaboration. The star, however, recently revealed that she turned down an offer to sing in Battle of Galwan, as she wanted to explore what she is capable of doing on her own.

FYI: The music album has reportedly been composed by Himesh Reshammiya, with whom Iulia previously collaborated on Aap Se Mausiiquii.

“I was offered a song by the composer. But it's just that I want to build my own path in the industry and the musical world. I'm trying to build my own identity. It's only right and fair to do that. It's better if I do my own projects," she told News18.

The actress also admitted that it is tough to step out of Salman Khan's aura. Calling him her support system, she shared, “It feels like a blessing to have Salman's support. He has always been a good support [system]. It was very encouraging. I feel grateful to have the chance to be around him so much. I got to learn so much about the world, music, films and entertainment. Now, when I look back, I realise that I've learnt so much about Bollywood from him."

“One will always be overshadowed by someone with that kind of an aura,” Iulia said, adding, “But I feel it's only right that I get to show who I am without my connections. Having said that, it's difficult to come out of his aura. But I also know that I'm capable.” The singer-actress further expressed pride in building her career in Romania without any connections.

Iulia Vantur's Professional Association With Salman Khan

It was in 2014 when she first lent her voice to songs in the film O Teri, which featured a special appearance by the actor. Following this, she worked on several Salman-starrer films, including Sultan, Radhe, Race 3 and Sikandar.