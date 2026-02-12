What We Know About The Rajpal Yadav 9-Crore Debt Case And Who All Have Offered Help So Far

Comic actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5 after the Delhi High Court rejected his last-minute plea for more time in a decade-long Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. A-listers like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and David Dhawan have stepped in to help the actor financially in his hour of need.

Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa, politician Tej Pratap Yadav, Mika Singh, and music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh Yadav also joined the list to help the actor in his time of distress.

Rajpal Yadav's manager Goldie confirmed that Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and director David Dhawan reached out to help the actor.

"A lot of people have reached out to help Rajpal Yadav. Actors like Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn have extended their support. I was just on a call with David Dhawan—he too reached out. Ratan Nain, Varun Dhawan... many people are coming forward to help him this time, which Rajpal has deeply appreciated," Goldie told The Indian Express.

Sonu Sood

One of the first celebrities to step in and help Rajpal Yadav is Sonu Sood. He offered the actor a role in his film along with a signing amount.

Sonu Sood wrote on X: "Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us—producers, directors, colleagues—to stand together."

He added: "A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity; it's dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he's not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry."

Gurmeet Choudhary

Television actor Gurmeet Choudhary urged the film fraternity to stand by the actor in his hour of need.

"It breaks my heart to see a senior, immensely talented artist like Rajpal Yadav ji going through such a painful phase. He has given us countless smiles, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Today, he needs us," he wrote.

He added: "As a fellow actor and as a human being, I am stepping forward to help in whatever way I can. I humbly request all producers, directors, and members of our film fraternity—let's come together, with compassion and humanity, and find a solution. Our industry is a family. And family does not abandon its own."

Tej Pratap Yadav

Not only celebrities from the industry, but also politicians stepped up to support the actor.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the national president of Jan Shakti Janata Dal, wrote on X: "I just received information about the pain of the family of the honorable Rajpal Yadav ji through the post of my elder brother Rao Inderjeet Yadav ji."

He added: "In this extremely difficult time, I and my entire JJD (Jan Shakti Janata Dal) family stand in complete empathy and solidarity with their grieving family."

"With a spirit of human compassion and support, on behalf of the JJD family, I am providing financial assistance of Rs 11,00,000 (eleven lakh rupees) to their family," he wrote.

Rao Inderjeet Singh Yadav

Rao Inderjeet Singh Yadav, owner of GemTunes Music, offered Rs 1.1 crore to Rajpal Yadav.

Speaking to IANS, the music producer said: "Rajpal ji has given immeasurable joy to audiences and has been an integral part of Indian cinema. This support is not about money; it is about standing with a fellow human being in his time of need. Our industry is a family, and families hold each other when it matters most."

He also posted about this on Instagram and urged more people to come forward to help the actor-comedian.

Guru Randhawa

Popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa asked people to help Rajpal Yadav.

"Let's all help our senior actor Rajpal Yadav Sir. Will be transferring him advance amount as feature in one of my upcoming videos. Sonu Sood paji following what you started. Let's all help and get him home safe (sic)," the singer wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Mika Singh

Joining the bandwagon is Mika Singh. He urged people to help Rajpal Yadav in person, instead of just writing on social media.

"I'm truly happy and proud after my post. It feels amazing to see everyone coming together—this is the unity our industry is known for. But I have one humble request: please don't just post announcements. Let's make sure we actually contribute and make it happen. Many people are asking where to send the money. Let's organise this properly and transparently so everything goes directly to the right place. Support is not just about words—it's about action. Let's stand united and do this the right way," Mika shared in a video post.

The Case

Rajpal Yadav's bail hearing is scheduled today.

According to PTI, the legal trouble started in 2010 when Rajpal Yadav borrowed Rs 5 crore from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed at the box office, leading to major financial losses.

Over time, interest, penalties, and delayed payments caused the outstanding amount to rise to nearly Rs 9 crore.

To settle the dues, Rajpal Yadav issued multiple cheques to the lender. However, these cheques were dishonoured, triggering criminal proceedings under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

On February 2, 2026, the Delhi High Court directed Rajpal Yadav to surrender before jail authorities by 4 pm on February 4. The court observed that his conduct deserved to be deprecated due to repeated breaches of undertakings.

On February 5, 2026, Rajpal Yadav appeared physically before the court for the proceedings. His counsel informed the court that he was ready to submit a demand draft of Rs 25 lakh and adhere to a fresh payment schedule.

Despite the offer, the judge declined to recall the surrender order, emphasising that compassion must be balanced with discipline and that the judiciary could not create "special circumstances" for individuals from the film industry.

Later that day, Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail and began serving his six-month sentence. Jail authorities confirmed that standard procedures were followed.