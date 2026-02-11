Sonam Kapoor Hosts "Meaningful" Baby Shower, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor And Others Attend

Sonam Kapoor, who is all set to become a mother again, shared a heartfelt note, offering a glimpse into her Seemantonnayan ceremony, calling the ancient ritual a deeply meaningful and emotional experience.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a reel video of herself with her close ones, including Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shabana Azmi, Khushi Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Anupam Kher, and Sanjay Kapoor, among many others.

She reflected on the significance of Seemantonnayan, the third of the sixteen sacred sanskars in Sanatan Dharma, often referred to as the “hair-parting ritual,” which honours the mother and the life she carries.

Sonam wrote, “Seemantonnayan the third of the sixteen sacred sanskars in Sanatan Dharma. Often called the “hair-parting ritual,” it honours the mother and the life she carries. Known as Godh Bharai, Shrimant, Dohale Jevan, Shaad, Seemantham, Valaikappu, Seemantha, Pulikkudi and Sadhabhakshan across different parts of India — the names may change, but the blessing remains the same: love, protection and celebration of new life.”

The ritual involves the hair of the expecting mother being parted by her husband to promote the healthy development of the fetus, ensure the mother's mental health, and provide protection from negative energies.

Describing the ceremony as special, Sonam shared that it felt even more meaningful because her closest friends and family members were present.

“This ancient ritual felt even more meaningful because all my best friends in the world showed up for me. My whole family did too. I felt so held. And to my mum, my mother-in-law, and my sister — thank you for organising everything and making me feel so deeply loved, cherished and celebrated. I will never forget this. A lap full of blessings. A heart overflowing with gratitude.”

It was in November 2025 that Sonam announced that she was all set to welcome her second bundle of joy.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself dressed in a striking hot-pink pure wool suit featuring oversized padded shoulders and a softly curved shoulder line.

She captioned the post, “MOTHER.”

Sonam Kapoor got married to businessman Anand Ahuja in a grand wedding ceremony in May 2018, after being in a relationship for several years. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, whom they named Vayu, in August 2022.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)