<i>Subedaar</i> Teaser: Anil Kapoor Brings Back Action Era

The teaser of Subedaar, starring Anil Kapoor, dropped today, February 11. The action-drama is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 5, and will stream in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Set in the Indian heartland, the Suresh Triveni directorial follows Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a former soldier trying to adjust to life after military service. But civilian life is not easy.

As per the official description, “Set in the Indian heartland, the powerful masala action-drama follows Subedaar Arjun Maurya as he grapples with the challenges of leading a civilian life, navigates a strained relationship with his daughter and confronts societal dysfunction. Once a soldier who fought for the nation, Subedaar must now battle enemies within to protect his home and family.”

The teaser gives a glimpse of Anil Kapoor in an intense, rugged avatar. He plays a man pushed to the edge while dealing with crime, corruption and personal struggles. And when things go too far, he fights back.

Prime Video shared the teaser with a bold warning: “They f*****d with the wrong man!” The line sets the tone for what looks like a gritty but grounded action film.

The teaser wraps up with Anil Kapoor in full action mode. In one explosive moment, he slams a man so hard that his head smashes into the wall, leaving a hole behind. What happens next? We will have to wait and watch when the film drops on the OTT giant.

Last week, the makers unveiled a striking poster of Subedaar. It featured Anil Kapoor in full action mode, his bloodied fist thrust toward the screen. The letters “FK” were etched across his knuckles, with the text above and below reading: "Don't F**k with Subedaar."

The caption alongside the poster read, "You've been warned. #SubedaarOnPrime, Coming Soon."

Subedaar's cast also includes Radhikka Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh and Faisal Malik. The film is written by Suresh Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar. It is jointly produced under the banners of Opening Image Films Production and Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network.