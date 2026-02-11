Viral: Sreeleela Is Officially A Doctor, Actor Gets MBBS Degree After 6 Years

Pictures and videos of Sreeleela graduating from DY Patil University in Mumbai have been making the rounds. The 24-year-old actress has been balancing her medical education alongside acting projects. After six years, she officially holds an MBBS degree.

The Post

One of the pictures that has gone viral shows Sreeleela clad in maroon robes at her convocation ceremony. She is all smiles as she accepts her degree.

Sreeleela accepts her MBBS Degree

Another clip shows her waiting for her turn on stage as her name is called out. As soon as she gets off the stage, she hugs her family.

One more video shows her beaming with joy as she and her classmates are now officially doctors (batch of 2020).

#SreeLeela has officially graduated, completing her medical degree ❤️



Acting + academics - win win! pic.twitter.com/sisosEPRTZ — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) February 11, 2026

Internet Reactions

Fans were ecstatic as they applauded Sreeleela.

One person commented: "Diva! I can't possibly imagine how she managed both. And before some gawar comes and tells me it's from a private medical college, doofus, one should know that even doing medicine from a private uni is equally difficult and demanding. The courses don't change, subjects don't change; it's just that private universities charge a lot of fees, which the government doesn't. But the curriculum is equally hard! MBBS is not a joke! Kudos to @sreeleela14."

Someone else wrote, "Beauty with brains! Huge respect for her dedication to both her craft and her studies. Congratulations, Dr Sreeleela!"

Another user mentioned, "She is really God's favourite."

About Sreeleela's Upcoming Projects

Born in 2001 to a Telugu family in Detroit, USA, Sreeleela was brought up in Bengaluru. Her mother, Swarnalatha, is also a doctor-a gynaecologist in Bengaluru.

Sreeleela gained widespread fame after her viral dance number Kissik in Pushpa 2.

As for her film career, Sreeleela debuted with the 2017 Telugu film Chitrangada, in which she played the younger version of Sindhu Tolani's character, but her first film as a lead was the 2019 Kannada film Kiss. She was also seen in Bharaate in the same year.

Looking ahead, the actor has a busy slate with Ustaad Bhagat Singh alongside Pawan Kalyan in Telugu and a Bollywood debut with Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline. Her Tamil film Parashakthi by Sudha Kongara was released in theatres on January 10, 2026. She starred alongside Sivakarthikeyan.

ALSO READ | Sreeleela Opens Up About Adopting Two Children At 21: "It Was A Secret"