Sreeleela Opens Up About Adopting Two Children At 21: "It Was A Secret"

Sreeleela gained widespread fame after her viral dance number Kissik in Pushpa 2. The actress, who is currently busy with multiple debut projects in Tamil and Hindi, to name a few, recently opened up about motherhood and adopting children at 21.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Galatta Plus recently, the actress spoke about how her two adopted children do not stay with her, but are well taken care of.

She said, "I fall short of words and get jittery when I talk about it. But it's taken care of. I'm not a mother mother because there's an entirely different story to that."

Elaborating on how she adopted these children, Sreeleela shared, "It was a film (Kiss in 2019) I did early on in my career in Kannada that my director decided to take me to an ashram. The kids live there. We speak on the phone, and I keep visiting them there. It was a secret for the longest time. The institution wanted me to talk about it so that more people would be encouraged. I don't want to be given credit for anything, but I want people to start looking in that direction."

The actress concluded by saying that her "motherly instinct" is very strong and that she tends to "mother people around her."

About Sreeleela's Adopted Children

Back in February 2022, Sreeleela adopted two differently-abled children-Guru and Shobhitha. The actress was just 21 years old. Last year in April, just before her 24th birthday, she shared a picture of a baby girl, without much clarification.

Sharing the post on Instagram, she wrote, "Addition to the house. Invasion of the hearts. To more suffocating smothering."

As speculation grew on whether it was Sreeleela's third adopted child, she clarified.

Sharing an Instagram story, she wrote, "When she is your sister's daughter, and she's filled with your aunt's tantrums. She is my niece, guys!"

Instagram/Sreeleela

Sreeleela On Her Upcoming Films

Sreeleela, who plays Ratnamala, described her upcoming Tamil debut, Parasakthi, as a "fantastic film" and said it is among the finest roles of her career.

"There are multiple layers to the story beyond the anti-Hindi agitation. It is very close to students and driven by strong emotion. Today's youth want substance and story, and Parasakthi has it all," she told NDTV.

Sreeleela said she felt fortunate to share screen space with Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, and Atharvaa, calling the experience enriching for a debut Tamil film.

The actor has a busy slate with Ustaad Bhagat Singh alongside Pawan Kalyan in Telugu and a Bollywood debut with Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline.

ALSO READ | Sreeleela On Parasakthi Vs Vijay's Jana Nayagan Pongal Clash: 'Hope People Like Our Film'