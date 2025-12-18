Sreeleela On <i>Parasakthi</i> Vs Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Pongal Clash: 'Hope People Like Our Film'

With the Pongal box office shaping up for a keenly watched clash, actress Sreeleela says audiences will ultimately back strong storytelling as her Tamil debut Parasakthi goes head-to-head with Vijay's Jana Nayagan.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, the actor framed the face-off as a contest of content rather than rivalry, underlining her belief that viewers today reward meaningful cinema.

Directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad, Parasakthi stars Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan and is set against the backdrop of the anti-Hindi agitation in Tamil Nadu during the 1960s.

With music composed by GV Prakash Kumar, the period drama explores the emotional and political pressures faced by students and protesters during a defining chapter in the state's history.

Sreeleela, who plays Ratnamala, described Parasakthi as a "fantastic film" and said it is among the finest roles of her career. Would this subject connect with contemporary audience?

"There are multiple layers to the story beyond the anti-Hindi agitation. It is very close to students and driven by strong emotion. Today's youth want substance and story, and Parasakthi has it all," she added.

Sreeleela said she felt fortunate to share screen space with Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa, calling the experience enriching for a debut Tamil film.

She described Sivakarthikeyan as someone who handles "a lot of chaos with a lot of calm," noting his quiet leadership and ease on set. Praising Ravi Mohan, she said he brings intensity and discipline to his performances, making every scene sharper. On Atharvaa, she shared about their banters, food and how they teamed up.

On the much-discussed Pongal clash with Jana Nayagan, widely viewed as Vijay's last film and one carrying its own political resonance, Sreeleela struck an optimistic note. "Audiences always encourage good cinema. I really hope people like Parasakthi," she said.

Praising director Sudha Kongara, Sreeleela described her as a "phenomenal, power-packed filmmaker with substance and depth." Despite Parasakthi being her debut Tamil film, the actress dubbed for herself after due testing, calling the experience both challenging and enjoyable.

Reflecting on her personal life, Sreeleela spoke about adopting three children, two of whom are children with disabilities. She described the decision as deeply personal. "It was a moment I felt and a decision I made. It's a journey I am loving. We have a lot of love," she said, adding that the experience has profoundly shaped her outlook.

She also spoke about launching "Here For You", an initiative aimed at spreading compassion and care. Through it, she encourages people to spend time with children and visit old age homes, stressing the importance of human connection beyond professional success.

Sreeleela's journey in cinema has already been marked by recognition, with her very first film winning her the Best Debut award along with several 'Most Promising Actor' honours and key nominations. "Awards make me grateful, but starting with regional cinema is about reinventing yourself. It's a journey I truly enjoy," she said.

Looking ahead, the actor has a busy slate with Ustaad Bhagat Singh alongside Pawan Kalyan in Telugu and a Bollywood debut with Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline. As Parasakthi prepares to take on Jana Nayagan this Pongal, amid a crowded festive release window, the season promises a high-stakes contest driven by star power, social themes and substance-led storytelling.

At the same time, the actor stressed that harassment in the film industry is unacceptable, calling it a sensitive subject that is not easy to address. "These are difficult conversations, but they are necessary," she said.

