How To Pronounce The Viral Akshaye Khanna <i>Dhurandhar</i> Song? Rapper Flipperachi Answers Most-Asked Question

Dhurandhar's viral track FA9LA needs no introduction. The song has taken over social media, music charts and reels, becoming one of the most talked-about tracks of the year. Akshaye Khanna, who plays Rehman Dakait in the film, grooves to the iconic beats of the song. The clip of him has been going viral on social media, sending fans into a frenzy.

While the track's popularity is unquestionable, one thing that left listeners confused was how to pronounce its title - FA9LA. Over the past few weeks, several theories have floated online, with fans offering different interpretations. Now, the mystery has finally been solved.



How To Pronounce FA9LA Title?

In an interview with NDTV's Aditya Raj Kaul, Bahraini rapper Flipperachi, who created the song, cleared the air once and for all. He showed that the number '9' in FA9LA is pronounced as an 'S', while the rest of the word is spoken normally. This means FA9LA is officially pronounced as Faasla - a confirmation fans were eagerly waiting for.

Speaking about how the song became a part of Dhurandhar, Flipperachi shared how unexpected the journey has been. "The movie picked it up, and the rest is history," he said.

The rapper said that he was completely taken aback by the overwhelming success of the track, especially in India. What started as a song rooted in Arabic hip-hop suddenly became a nationwide sensation thousands of kilometres away.

"I honestly didn't think it would blow up like this. People don't really understand the lyrics, but the beat is strong and that's incredible. It connected with them in a big way," Flipperachi said.

He added, "Yes, it has Indian flavour in it, but I didn't know it would rise to this level." He revealed how the global success of Dhurandhar played a major role in helping FA9LA cross language and cultural barriers.

The rapper told us, "The film has done incredibly well globally, not just in India. It's a Hindi-language film, but people all across the world are watching it. It's right at the top of the charts."

FA9LA stands out for its unique sound. The track blends Arabic hip-hop beats with traditional Indian tabla rhythms - a fusion that Flipperachi now feels was key to its massive appeal.

The viral success of FA9LA has also created a social media storm. From dance reels to memes, the song has inspired endless content across platforms. "There have been so many reels and memes coming in. I've been reposting as many as I can, but my DMs are blowing up. I honestly can't keep up," Flipperachi said while talking about the frenzy online.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. The film released in theatres on December 5 and has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. In just 13 days, the film earned Rs 437 crore globally.

With its powerful performances, gripping narrative and a soundtrack that has clearly struck gold, Dhurandhar continues to dominate conversations. The second part of the film is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026, and expectations are already sky-high.



