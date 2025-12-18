Saumya Tandon Slapped Akshaye Khanna 7 Times For <i>Dhurandhar</i> Scene

Dhurandhar actress Saumya Tandon recently took to social media to give fans some BTS glimpses from the sets of the film. Along with a series of unseen pictures, the actress shared a deeply emotional and elaborate note, revealing what went into some of the film's most intense moments.

Saumya, who plays the wife of Rehman Dakait, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna, opened up about her first day on set, her equation with her co-star, and the emotional weight of filming scenes revolving around loss, anger, and grief.

About The Post

Talking about the first two pictures, Saumya revealed that these moments were from her very first scene in the film, shot in Amritsar. The sequence shows Rehman Dakait at his haveli, where his wife silently pushes him towards revenge after their personal tragedy.

Saumya wrote, "Some #BTS from #Dhurandhar. This was the very first scene I shot for the film, in Amritsar, where we see Rehman Dakait's haveli. It was November last year, and I was a mix of nerves and excitement. My first morning shot was with Akshay lighting his cigarette, silently urging him to take revenge."

She added, "Akshay is pure magic. We barely had a chance to talk, but the moment the camera rolled, there was an instant connection. I truly feel we share a wonderful chemistry. It's an absolute dream to have a co-actor like him-such a pure artist, with so much to learn from. More than anything, it's a joy to perform with someone of his calibre. I truly hope we're paired together again someday. Praying."

In one of the scenes in Dhurandhar, Rehman Dakait's wife confronts him after the death of their younger son. Overcome with grief and anger, she slaps him - a moment that left a strong impact on audiences.

Talking about the same, Saumya wrote, "This was my entry scene in the film, and the amount of love it has received has truly overwhelmed me. It's such a beautifully written scene, and I never expected this response. @adityadharfilms you've changed the game by creating a true masterpiece, and by showing that casting isn't about who is who, but about who truly fits the character and can do justice to the part. Your honesty reinforces the belief that good content always wins."

"In this scene, I felt everything at once- anger towards my husband for being the reason behind our son's death, helpless desperation, and the deep, shared pain between us. And yes, I slapped Akshay once (not seven times!)-for real- during his close-up, after Aditya insisted it had to be authentic. I was hoping to cheat, but no such luck. My breakdown close-up was done in a single take," added Saumya.

The fourth picture captures the actress all set for Eid inside Rehman Dakait's haveli. Saumya praised the art department for recreating an authentic atmosphere that made the scene feel incredibly real.

Saumya wrote, "This scene is from the Eid celebration in our haveli. The space was breathtaking, and the art department did an extraordinary job creating such authentic Pakistani décor. I really hope you all notice and appreciate their beautiful work. I genuinely felt transported to that era-it all felt incredibly Real."

The final picture shared by Saumya is from the prayer meet scene following her son's death. The actress wrote, "This was the prayer meeting after my son's demise. The pain I felt in that moment stayed with me-it came straight from the heart."

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, it hit theatres on December 5. The film has earned approximately Rs 437.25 crore in 13 days.