<i>Dhurandhar</i> Collection Day 14: Ranveer Singh Film On A Rampage, Crosses Rs 450 Crore Mark

Dhurandhar completed two weeks at the box office, successfully crossing the Rs 450 crore mark. On Thursday, December 18, the Ranveer Singh starrer earned Rs 23 crore, as reported by trade tracker Sacnilk. With this, the film's total collection now stands at Rs 460.25 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

Dhurandhar opened to a solid start, earning Rs 103 crore in its first weekend - Rs 28 crore on Friday, Rs 32 crore on Saturday, and Rs 43 crore on Sunday.

The film continued its strong performance during weekdays, adding Rs 23.25 crore on Monday and Rs 27 crore on Tuesday, taking the total beyond Rs 150 crore. With Rs 27 crore each on Wednesday and Thursday, the first-week collection stood at Rs 207.25 crore.

Dhurandhar collected Rs 32.5 crore on Friday, Rs 53 crore on Saturday, and Rs 58 crore on Sunday. Needless to say, the second weekend saw an even bigger surge.



Weekdays followed with Rs 30.5 crore on Monday, Rs 30 crore on Tuesday, Rs 25.50 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 23 crore on Thursday, December 18. This pushed the overall total to Rs 460.25 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote a note on X lauding the film's phenomenal box office run. His post read, "DHURANDHAR SPEEDING TOWARDS Rs 500 CR... #Dhurandhar begins its regal march towards the Rs 500 cr milestone, showing no signs of slowing down."

He continued, "THIS IS IMPORTANT... The film has crossed its Week 1 total [Rs 218 cr] in just six days of Week 2 [Fri-Wed] - a truly sensational feat... The second-week total so far stands at Rs 236.20 cr [6 days]."

The trade analyst further added, "What makes this run truly remarkable is its phenomenal consistency: collections have remained above Rs 24 cr for 13 consecutive days, a clear indication of the film's exceptional hold and rock-solid audience demand." Take a look at his full post below:

'DHURANDHAR' SPEEDING TOWARDS ₹ 500 CR... #Dhurandhar begins its regal march towards the ₹ 500 cr milestone, showing no signs of slowing down.



THIS IS IMPORTANT... The film has crossed its *Week 1* total [₹ 218 cr] in just *six days* of Week 2 [Fri–Wed] – a truly sensational… pic.twitter.com/bGYYgoNB47 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 18, 2025

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, hit theatres on December 5. The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The makers have also confirmed that a sequel is slated for release on March 19, 2026.



