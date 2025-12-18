<i>Bigg Boss 19</i> Winner Gaurav Khanna's YouTube Channel Shuts Down Within 24 Hours

Gaurav Khanna recently emerged as the winner of the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 19. His victory was met with widespread appreciation, with fans eagerly awaiting his post-show endeavors. The actor launched his YouTube channel, @gauravkhanna_11, on December 16.

Within hours of its launch, tens of thousands of subscribers joined the channel to show their support for their favorite actor. However, the excitement was short-lived as the channel was shut down by YouTube just a few hours later. When clicking on the link Gaurav shared on his Instagram stories, the channel displays a 404 error along with a removal notice.

The message on the platform read, "This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated."





Fans are now speculating about the reasons behind the termination. Some believe YouTube's anti-bot measures may have been triggered, while others suggest mass reporting could have led to the account's removal. Despite the speculation, neither Gaurav Khanna nor his team has officially addressed the issue yet.

In his inaugural YouTube video, Gaurav opened up about his Bigg Boss 19 journey and expressed gratitude to his fans for their encouragement. The actor also acknowledged his fellow contestants and gave a special shout-out to stand-up comedian Pranit More and YouTuber Mridul Tiwari.

"The people who didn't like or love me on the show, I will try to do better in the next show. My two younger brothers - Pranit and Mridul, sat me down and said that I should come on social media, it is very important. I have no idea about this world. This is for the both of you, I made a promise. You both are my seniors in this area, I apologise if I make any mistakes. I don't even know how to go live. This is me trying something new," Gaurav said in the video.

Bigg Boss 19 recently concluded with Gaurav Khanna being crowned the winner, taking home the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Farhana Bhatt was declared the first runner-up. The finale also saw several contestants eliminated, including Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Pranit More.