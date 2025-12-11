Internet User Reveals Gaurav Khanna Dated <i>Anupamaa</i> Co-Star Nidhi Shah, Actress Reacts

Anupamaa is one of the most successful television shows and has been running for some time now. Recently, an Internet user claimed that Anupamaa co-stars Nidhi Shah, who played Rupali Ganguly's onscreen daughter-in-law, and Gaurav Khanna, who was paired opposite Rupali Ganguly, dated during their time on the show. The actress responded to the allegation.

What's Happening

An Internet user noticed that Nidhi Shah liked a post on Instagram that criticised Gaurav Khanna's recent win in Bigg Boss 19.

The person commented, "They had an affair during Anupamaa."

Nidhi Shah dismissed the allegations by replying, "Yeah, you know better."

Gaurav Khanna and Nidhi Sharma

Gaurav Khanna Winning Bigg Boss 19

Gaurav Khanna lifted the Bigg Boss 19 trophy and took home a Rs 50 lakh cash prize. Gaurav, who previously won Celebrity MasterChef India, was criticised for playing "safe" and "on the back foot" from the beginning of the game. Some viewers said he merely "observed" rather than played. After Gaurav emerged from the house, he responded to these allegations. Some claimed he was a "fixed" winner due to his popularity and fan base on television.

"First of all, these are their allegations; we shouldn't even cater to them. Today, in the age of social media, everybody is a keyboard warrior. I don't think I need to answer them. If they don't like me, fair enough. I am not God's gift to mankind that every person needs to like me. But I am happy that most people like me," Gaurav told India Today.

Dismissing the "fake" tag and other labels, Gaurav said he won the way he wanted to.

"If I were fake, I would have woken up in the morning, dressed in designer outfits, and put on makeup. I would have had a plan and played accordingly. I would have broken plates, worn sarees and jewellery. I didn't do anything like that. I worked out in my slippers. I ate rice with my hands, and even kneaded dough," Gaurav said.

Gaurav claimed he didn't pay money to get votes.

"I would wake up in the morning before the alarm would go off and have green tea in my glass. This was my fixed pattern, and this is how I live my life otherwise also. I really believe that if you are real, then you will connect with people's hearts. I don't have so much money that I could even think of doing something like this. I think if one mother, a brother, a child or an elderly person liked me, then I touched their hearts [and they voted for me]," Gaurav asserted.

While Gaurav lifted the trophy, Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More were declared first and second runners-up respectively.