"I Have Not Been A <i>Colors</i> Face For The Last 15 Years": Gaurav Khanna Dismisses Claims He Won <i>Bigg Boss 19</i> Due To Fame

Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 19, with the finale airing on December 7. While fans celebrated his victory, social media buzzed with claims that his fame and background helped him secure the trophy. Some even alleged that he won because he is a popular face of Colors TV.

What Gaurav Khanna Said

Addressing these allegations in a conversation with Faridoon Shahryar, Gaurav said, "People say I won because I am famous, but I have really worked hard. Twenty years of hard work is no mean feat. I have not been a Colors face for the last 15 years. My last show on Colors TV was Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam with Yami Gautam, which aired in 2010."



He added, "So, if in 2025 people still think I am a Colors face after doing just one show with them 15 years ago, I must be really great then. There are no free lunches; I won't just win a show because of my pedigree or body of work, I also have to perform well in it."

Sharing his experience on the reality show, he added, "I never went there to compete with others. Being a part of television for so many years, I know people will target you on Bigg Boss, they will shame you, defame you, and try to pull you down. But my entire aim was to become a better person. My life has been the sum of my choices. Bigg Boss is a very intelligent game if you play it intelligently. I kept that in mind from day one; I wasn't there to please those 15-16 people."

Gaurav took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh after winning Bigg Boss 19.



