<i>Bigg Boss 19's</i> Tanya Mittal Breaks Silence On "150 Bodyguards" Claim

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal finally clarified the rumours about her "150 bodyguards," stating that she never made such claims on the show.

What Tanya Mittal Said

Tanya, who made headlines on the reality show for her various statements about wealth and lifestyle, has now offered a glimpse into her real-world ventures. She recently invited the News Pinch team to one of her pharmaceutical factories in Gwalior.

Addressing speculation from the show, Tanya denied ever claiming to have "150 bodyguards," calling it a misunderstanding.



She said, "I never said this. There is no clip where you can hear Tanya Mittal saying she has 150 bodyguards. These things were self-made. You won't find a single clip on the internet where I say I have 150 bodyguards."

She added, "Zeishan (Quadri) was joking about it. I had told him that I have over 150 staff members, and he turned it into bodyguards."

Talking further about her business ventures, she said, "I have a textile factory, a pharma factory, and a gift factory. But honestly, I can't show you everything. The only reason I agreed to give a house tour or a factory tour is to prove that my supporters were not liars and that I never lied."

She also hinted at a career shift, stating, "I have become an actress now." Tanya revealed that producer Ekta Kapoor has offered her a new television serial, adding, "Now I'm conscious about my diet."

Tanya was one of the finalists in Bigg Boss 19 and was eliminated in fourth position. Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner.



