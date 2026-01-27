Ashnoor Kaur Recalls Being Body-Shamed On <i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: "You Start Getting Flashbacks"

Last year, Bigg Boss 19 was a roller-coaster ride, but one of the incidents that caught eyeballs was Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri body-shaming Ashnoor Kaur. Both were later slammed online, and even Salman Khan called them out on national television. Recently, on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, Ashnoor opened up about her struggles after comments were made on her appearance. Soha Ali Khan also praised her for dealing with the situation in a dignified manner.

What's Happening

Soha Ali Khan asked Ashnoor Kaur, "The first thing that you realised people were saying these things about you-was that Weekend ka Vaar?"

Ashnoor Kaur replied, "Yes, it was Weekend ka Vaar, and the minute it all happened, you start getting flashbacks again; you go back to that time. Because yes, you are on a national platform and you don't want to break down either. I just felt it was not about me-it was about all the people going through something like this-and I had to voice my journey for them."

Ashnoor Kaur also expressed gratitude for her strong support system. She reiterated, "Your worth is not defined by how you look or how your body is."

Television Celebrities Who Came Out In Support Of Ashnoor Kaur

Previously, Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan backed Ashnoor Kaur. She dropped a video on her Instagram Stories condemning Tanya Mittal's "disgusting" behaviour.

Gauahar Khan said, "Initially, mujhe lagta tha ki Tanya bahut hi sorted, bholi, drame waali hai [Initially, I used to think Tanya is very sorted, innocent, dramatic]. And that she was very entertaining... but the way she is body-shaming Ashnoor behind her back is absolutely disgusting."

The drama had started in a one of the episodes where Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri were discussing Ashnoor Kaur's sudden weight gain. Tanya told Neelam that despite hitting the gym every day, Ashnoor was not losing any weight. Neelam added that although Ashnoor has been working out, she was doing nothing else inside the house.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Awez Darbar, and many other celebrities also came forward to support Ashnoor.

ALSO READ | Watch: Bigg Boss 19's Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, And Farrhana Bhatt Reunite For Success Bash In Dubai