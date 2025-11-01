On <i>Bigg Boss 19</i>, Salman Khan Slams Tanya Mittal And Neelam Giri For Body-Shaming Ashnoor Kaur

Bigg Boss 19 is keeping fans hooked to the screens. Earlier this week, contestants Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri found themselves in the eye of the storm for body-shaming Ashnoor Kaur. Now, Salman Khan has reacted strongly to their tone-deaf remarks.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman criticised Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri, stating that they had no right to call out someone based on their appearance.

Salman Khan Slams Tanya Mittal And Neelam Giri

Salman first asked the duo to share their opinion on Ashnoor Kaur. “Tanya aur Neelam, aap bataiye kya rai hai aapki Ashnoor ko lekar [Tanya aur Neelam, do express your opinion about Ashnoor]?” he asked.

In response, Neelam said, “Achhi lag rahi hai [She is looking good].” Meanwhile, Tanya added, “Bilkul princess jaisi lag rahi hai [She is looking like a princess].”

To this, Salman said, “Accha? Neelam, aapko apni chugli par bahut garv hai? Ab kyu nahi bolrahi? Tanya, aapne kaha haathi jaise, dinosaur, moti, fugge jaise shakal wali. Ye haq kisne diya aapko ye sab bolne ka [Really? Neelam, you take pride in your gossip, right? Why aren't you saying anything now? Tanya, you compared her to an elephant, a dinosaur, called her fat, and looked like a balloon. Who gave you that right]?”

Television Celebrities Support Ashnoor Kaur

Previously, Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan backed Ashnoor Kaur. She dropped a video on her Instagram Stories condemning Tanya Mittal's “disgusting” behaviour.

Gauahar Khan said, “Initially, mujhe lagta tha ki Tanya bohot hi sorted, bholi, drame waali hai [Initially, I used to think Tanya is very sorted, innocent, dramatic]. And that she was very entertaining… but the way she is body-shaming Ashnoor behind her back is absolutely disgusting.”

The drama started in a previous episode where Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri were discussing Ashnoor Kaur's sudden weight gain. Tanya told Neelam that despite hitting the gym every day, Ashnoor was not losing any weight. Neelam added that although Ashnoor has been working out, she was doing nothing else inside the house.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Awez Darbar, and many other celebrities also came forward to support Ashnoor.

