Ram Gopal Varma Says <i>Dhurandhar</i> Success A "Warning" To Film Industry, Fanboy Aditya Dhar "Feels Seen"

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has showered praise on Aditya Dhar's latest blockbuster, Dhurandhar, calling it a game-changer for Indian cinema. In a series of lengthy of posts on X, Varma described the film as a "quantum leap" and lauded Dhar for redefining storytelling and cinematic craft.

Ram Gopal Varma's Review Of Dhurandhar

Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "DHURANDHAR is not a film, it is a QUANTUM LEAP in INDIAN CINEMA."

He continued, "I believe that @AdityaDharFilms has completely and single handedly changed the future of Indian cinema, be it north or south ..That's because Dhurandhar is not just a film.. it is a quantum leap."

Varma praised the film's vision and execution, saying, "What Dhurandhar achieves is not just scale, but a never before experienced vision not just in sight but in the mind. Aditya Dhar doesn't direct scenes here... he engineers the states of minds of both the characters and us audience."

He added, "The film doesn't ask for your attention.. it commands it. From the very first shot, there's a sense that something irreversible has been set in motion, and the audience is no longer a spectator but an accomplice to the happenings on screen."

Varma described the film's tone and writing as bold and uncompromising, "This is a film that refuses to be polite. The writing cuts with intent, the staging breathes menace, and the silences are as weaponized as the thunderous sound effects. Dhar understands that power in storytelling is not volume... it's pressure building. Every sequence feels compressed, like a spring being wound never knowing when it will snap. And when it does, the impact is not just brutal but it is also symphonically operatic."

DHURANDHAR is not a film , it is a QUANTUM LEAP in INDIAN CINEMA



I believe that @AdityaDharFilms has completely and single handedly changed the future of Indian cinema , be it north or south ..That's because Duradhar is not just a film.. it is a quantum leap



What Dhurandhar… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 19, 2025

Praisng the cast, led by Ranveer Singh, the Satya filmmaker said the performances in Dhurandhar aren't designed to be liked but are "designed to linger long after we leave the theatre".

"Characters walk in carrying history on their shoulders, and the film trusts the audience enough to read their scars rather than spoon feed their backstories. This confidence which could be easily mistaken for arrogance is precisely what marks Dhurandhar as a turning point for Indian cinema. Dhar assumes that the audience are intelligent which is the highest respect a director can pay to an audience, whereas most film makers believe in dumbing down their films."

Varma also highlighted the film's technical brilliance, "Technically, the film redraws the grammar of mainstream Indian cinema. The sound design doesn't decorate scenes, it stalks them. The camera doesn't observe but it circles it like a predator. Action here isn't choreography for applause.. it's perspectively justified and extremely ugly, the way real violence should feel."

Finally, he summed up the film's intent, "But beyond craft, what truly elevates Dhurandhar is its intent. This is not a film chasing trends or validation. It is a solemn declaration, that Indian cinema doesn't need to dilute itself to become successful and doesn't need to mindlessly copy Hollywood. Dhar proved that it can be rooted and still be internationally cinematic."

Varma concluded, "When the final credits roll, you don't feel just entertained, you feel altered. And that's the mark of a filmmaker who isn't just making movies, but he is reshaping the very ground that all us film makers stand on."

Aditya Dhar's Emotional Response

Aditya Dhar, who has been a longtime Ram Gopal Varma fan, responded with an equally heartfelt note. He started his response with, "Sir... If this tweet were a film, I would have gone to watch it first day first show, stood in the last row, and come out changed."

He shared his journey and admiration for Varma and added, "I came to Mumbai years ago carrying one suitcase, one dream, and an unreasonable belief that I would one day work under Ram Gopal Verma. That never happened. But somewhere along the way, without knowing it, I worked inside your cinema. Your films didn't teach me how to make movies - they taught me how to think dangerously."

Sir… 🙏

If this tweet were a film, I would have gone to watch it first day first show, stood in the last row, and come out changed.

I came to Mumbai years ago carrying one suitcase, one dream, and an unreasonable belief that I would one day work under Ram Gopal Verma. That never… — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) December 19, 2025

On Varma's praise, Dhar wrote, "To have you say that Dhurandhar is a quantum leap feels surreal, emotional, and honestly a little unfair... because now whatever I do next has to live up to this tweet."

He added, "You were one of my favourite directors who made Indian cinema feel fearless, impolite, and alive. If Dhurandhar has even a fraction of that DNA, it's because your films whispered (sometimes screamed) in my head while I was writing and directing it."

Dhar concluded with gratitude: "If I've assumed the audience is intelligent, it's because you taught an entire generation that cinema should never apologise for its ambition. Thank you for this generosity, this madness, and this validation. The fan in me is overwhelmed. The filmmaker in me feels challenged. And the boy who came to Mumbai to work under RGV... finally feels seen."



Ram Gopal Varma responded to Aditya Dhar's emotional message. Here's what he wrote:

Hey @AdityaDharFilms ,

This is exactly why cinema moves forward, when one visionary inspires another to go even further.



You didn't work inside my cinema. You outgrew it. And that's how it should be. If a filmmaker only echoes his influences, he's a fan. But when he absorbs… https://t.co/lgztTc5OJm — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 19, 2025

Ram Gopal Varma also wrote another note mentioning some points that filmmakers can learn from Dhurandhar. Take a look at his post here:

Here are some unique lessons that all the so called film makers can learn from Dhurandhar



1.Unlike the other so called pan india big films , the film doesn't even try to elevate the hero and give him the so called elevation moments to make the audience forcefully worship him… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 19, 2025

Dhurandhar, released on December 5, crossed the Rs 450 crore milestone in just two weeks.



Also Read: Saumya Tandon To Gaurav Gera, Meet Dhurandhar Actors Who Are Massive TV Stars