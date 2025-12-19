Ranveer Singh Sends Love To '<i>Jiju</i>' Nick Jonas Dancing To <i>Dhurandhar</i> Track, Singer Says "Love To You And Family"

As Dhurandhar continues its roaring feat at the box office and makes buzz on social media, singer Nick Jonas has also expressed his love for the film recently. He took to Instagram to share a video of himself grooving to a Dhurandhar track titled Shararat along with his brothers. Ranveer Singh has now reacted to the same.

What Ranveer Said

Ranveer commented on the reel, "Hahahahahaa JIJUUUU JAAANE DEEEEE."

Nick responded, "Bhai! Dhurandhar title track is up next! Love to you and the family! Let's go!"

Instagram/Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas Grooves To Dhurandhar Song Shararat

On Friday, Nick Jonas posted an Instagram video where he is seen dancing to Shararat from Dhurandhar, with his brothers joining in the fun in the background. Sharing the clip, Nick captioned it: "New pre-show hype song unlocked."

The peppy track is sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, and features Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza on screen.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The movie has earned Rs 460.25 crore in two weeks. The makers have also announced that the sequel will hit screens on March 19, 2026.

