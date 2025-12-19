Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar</i> Finds A Fan In Nick Jonas, Internet Says "National <i>Jiju</i> For A Reason"

Dhurandhar has been making headlines for quite some time now. Social media is flooded with reels and posts featuring clips and songs from the film - and now, it has caught Nick Jonas's attention. He took to Instagram to share a video of himself grooving to a Dhurandhar track along with his brothers.

Nick Jonas Grooves To Dhurandhar Song Shararat

On Friday, Nick Jonas posted an Instagram video where he is seen dancing to Shararat from Dhurandhar, with his brothers joining in the fun in the background. Sharing the clip, Nick captioned it: "New pre-show hype song unlocked."

The peppy track is sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, and features Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza on screen. Watch Nick's post here:

Internet Reacts

The video went viral within minutes of being shared. One fan wrote, "I have officially ended my December with this!! Jijaji dancing on Naina lagava is peak life for me!!!" Another commented, "National Jiju for a reason." Other reactions included, "Need a pre-show playlist immediately," and "Nick Jiju living his best life." Take a look at a few comments here:

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The movie has earned Rs 460.25 crore in two weeks. The makers have also announced that the sequel will hit screens on March 19, 2026.



