Saumya Tandon To Gaurav Gera, Meet <i>Dhurandhar</i> Actors Who Are Massive TV Stars

Dhurandhar is making all the right noise at the box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, the film has received a strong response from audiences. Alongside Ranveer, stars including Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt have made a strong impact.

What also stands out is the presence of several popular television actors who have delivered powerful performances. Dhurandhar features six TV stars who surprised viewers and added layers to the narrative. Here's a closer look at them:



TV Actors Who Stole The Spotlight In Dhurandhar

Saumya Tandon: Playing Ulfat Hasin, Rehman Dakait's wife, Saumya Tandon is widely appreciated for her role in the sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Over the years, she has also hosted several popular television shows like Dance India Dance, Bournvita Quiz Contest, and Entertainment Ki Raat. She has also appeared in films, including the 2007 hit Jab We Met, starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor.

Krystle D'Souza: Krystle makes a special appearance as a dancer in the song Shararat, sung by Jasmine Sandlas and Madhubanti Bagchi. The track plays during Ranveer Singh's wedding sequence in the film. She is best known for playing Jeevika Chaudhary Singh Vadhera in Star Plus' Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

Ayesha Khan: Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan shares the screen with Krystle in Shararat, delivering a vibrant dance performance. She was recently seen in Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 as well.

Manav Gohil: From Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and C.I.D. to Adaalat, Shaadi Mubarak, and Tenali Rama, Manav has been part of several acclaimed TV shows. He also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 2 and Fear Factor India. In Dhurandhar, he plays Sushant Bansal, the Deputy Director of the Intelligence Bureau.

Rakesh Bedi: Whether you love him or hate him, Rakesh Bedi is impossible to ignore as Jameel Jamali, a senior politician in Dhurandhar.He is a veteran who has over 45 years of experience in television, film, and theatre. He has delivered iconic performances in shows like Shrimaan Shrimati, Yes Boss, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Gaurav Gera: Every '90s kid remembers him as Nandu from Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin. The comedian has also showcased his talent in The Great Indian Comedy Show and Comedy Nights with Kapil. In Dhurandhar, Gaurav appears in a completely new avatar as Mohammad Aalam, Hamza's (played by Ranveer) handler, who operates undercover as a juice shop owner in Lyari.

Talking about Dhurandhar, the film was released in theatres on December 5.

