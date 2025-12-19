Esha Deol "Still Grieving" Father Dharmendra's Death, But Can't Go On A Social Media Break

Actress Esha Deol, who is still grieving the loss of her beloved father and legendary actor Dharmendra, has expressed her wish to take a break from social media for some time.

The Dhoom actress revealed that due to the unfortunate circumstances, she had been keeping her work commitments on hold for some time; however, she intends to post all of them in the near future.

Taking to the Stories section of her Instagram handle, Esha wrote, "I had kept a few work commitments on hold for a long time, which I would be posting & sharing with you all now in the coming days. (sic)."

Reiterating that this is indeed a very difficult time for her as a daughter and she is still grieving the loss of her 'precious' father, Esha added, "Please understand me as a human & most importantly as a daughter who is still grieving the loss of her most loving, precious father. A loss I would never get over."

The Yuva actress said that if she could have her way, she would love to go on a social media break, but the nature of her work does not allow her to do so.

Esha expressed, "If I had things my way, I would wish to not be on this platform for some time and just take a break. But I can't do that. So try & be kind and understanding. Thank you for the love & support always... love you all."

Earlier, remembering dad Dharmendra on his 90th birthday on December 8, Esha promised to continue his legacy with 'pride & respect'.

Her emotional post read, "I so painfully miss you papa … your warm, protective hugs that felt like the cosiest blanket , holding your soft yet strong hands which had unspoken messages & your voice calling out my name that followed with endless conversations , laughter & shayaris . Your motto “ always be humble , be happy, healthy & strong."

"I promise to continue your legacy with pride & respect. And I will try my best to spread your love to the millions who love you as I do. I love you papa", she concluded the note, signing off as "Your darling daughter, Your Esha, your Bittu,"

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)