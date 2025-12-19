<i>Ikkis</i> Final Trailer Out: Dharmendra's Emotional Dialogue Steals The Show

Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan is bringing one of India's most inspiring real-life tales to the big screen. His upcoming film Ikkis pays tribute to Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, one of the Indian Army's most valiant heroes. The final trailer for the film was released earlier today.

About The Trailer

Ikkis tells the story of the courage, honour, and sacrifice of the nation's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee-brought to life by newcomer Agastya Nanda.

The new trailer lays the foundation for a blend of military action and personal drama before veering into Arun Khetarpal's many facets of life. It focuses on his sense of duty to his country and his interpersonal relationships with family members, who help shape his outlook on sacrifice and service. But what stole the limelight in the final trailer is Dharmendra's character speaking about how Arun will always be 21.

Showing a picture of his sons, Dharmendra says: "Yeh mera chota beta hai Mukesh, 50 ka hai. Aur yeh hai mera bada beta Arun, jo humesha ikkis ka hi rahega. (This is my younger son Mukesh, who is 50, and this is my elder son Arun, who will always be 21.")

Dharmendra's Death

Dharmendra died in Mumbai on November 24 at the age of 89. The legendary actor, Bollywood's iconic 'He-Man' and star of over 300 films, passed away 12 days after being discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. Dharmendra was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on November 24 amid tight security.

About Ikkis

Arun Khetarpal was commissioned into the 17 Poona Horse regiment after graduating from the Indian Military Academy. During the Battle of Basantar in December 1971, he and his squadron broke through heavily mined terrain to provide crucial armour support.

In the face of overwhelming odds, Khetarpal destroyed ten enemy tanks before his own was hit and set ablaze. Mortally wounded, he refused to abandon his position.

For his extraordinary bravery, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra-India's highest military honour.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Maddock Films, Ikkis features Agastya Nanda alongside Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, and others. The film is set for theatrical release on January 1, 2026, having been postponed from its original date of December 25, 2025.

