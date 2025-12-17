Agastya Nanda's <i>Ikkis</i> Postponed Amid <i>Dhurandhar</i> Frenzy, Eyes January 2026 Release

Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra's Ikkis, originally scheduled to hit cinemas on December 25, 2025, has now been pushed to January 1, 2026.

Making the announcement on X, the makers wrote, "The true story of India's youngest Paramveer Chakra Awarded, Second Lt. Arun Khetarpal. Some heroes die young. Experience courage in cinemas. #Ikkis releasing on 1st January 2026."

This is not the first time Dinesh Vijan has recalibrated a release to maximise impact. In 2017, Hindi Medium shifted its date after Baahubali 2 locked its release and went on to enjoy a strong, uncluttered run.

Similarly, Chhaava avoided a direct clash with Pushpa 2 in 2024 and benefited from the postponement with a clearer theatrical window in 2025.

Why December 25 Was A Risky Bet

The Christmas week is shaping up to be one of the most crowded periods at the box office. Dhurandhar continues to dominate theatres with no signs of slowing down, while Hollywood giant Avatar: Fire and Ash is set for a massive India release on December 19, 2025.

With both films expected to hold on to screens and prime shows, a December 25 release would have meant limited showcasing for Ikkis.

By moving to January 1, 2026, Ikkis secures a solo release window and better access to prime properties across multiplexes and single screens. The shift ensures stronger visibility, optimal show timings, and a fair chance to build momentum from day one.

Final Trailer To Drop Soon

Adding to the buzz, the final trailer of Ikkis will be unveiled on December 19, 2025.

Presented by Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films, Ikkis is directed by Sriram Raghavan. The movie feels even more special to audiences as it marks Dharmendra's final on-screen appearance.